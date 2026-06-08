Kebbi State Government Extends Retirement Age for Medical and Veterinary Doctors

The Kebbi State Government has approved the extension of the retirement age for medical and veterinary doctors in the civil service, raising the retirement age to 65 years and extending the length of service to 40 years.

The Kebbi State Government has approved the extension of the retirement age for medical and veterinary doctors in the civil service. The retirement age has been raised to 65 years, and the length of service has been extended from 35 to 40 years, whichever comes first.

This new policy aims to retain highly skilled professionals in their prime years of clinical experience, thereby addressing persistent challenges in the health sector. The state government hopes to retain these professionals to continue contributing significantly to healthcare delivery, training, and mentorship.

However, retention beyond the age of 60 or 35 years of service shall be strictly subject to annual medical fitness certification and satisfactory performance appraisal. This strategic intervention is part of the state government's proactive measures to address acute doctor shortages, the brain drain of medical professionals, and workforce gaps resulting from retirements. The Kebbi State Government's decision is seen as a positive step towards improving the healthcare sector in the state.

The new policy is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare sector, allowing highly skilled professionals to continue contributing to the sector. The extension of the retirement age and length of service is expected to address the persistent challenges in the health sector, including acute doctor shortages and the brain drain of medical professionals. The state government's proactive measures are aimed at improving the healthcare sector and ensuring the highest standards of service delivery.

The Kebbi State Government's decision to extend the retirement age and length of service for medical and veterinary doctors is a significant step towards improving the healthcare sector in the state. The new policy is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare sector, allowing highly skilled professionals to continue contributing to the sector.

The extension of the retirement age and length of service is expected to address the persistent challenges in the health sector, including acute doctor shortages and the brain drain of medical professionals. The state government's proactive measures are aimed at improving the healthcare sector and ensuring the highest standards of service delivery.

The Kebbi State Government's decision to extend the retirement age and length of service for medical and veterinary doctors is a significant step towards improving the healthcare sector in the state. The new policy is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare sector, allowing highly skilled professionals to continue contributing to the sector.

The extension of the retirement age and length of service is expected to address the persistent challenges in the health sector, including acute doctor shortages and the brain drain of medical professionals. The state government's proactive measures are aimed at improving the healthcare sector and ensuring the highest standards of service delivery





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Kebbi State Government Retirement Age Medical And Veterinary Doctors Healthcare Sector Brain Drain

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