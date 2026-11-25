Kebbi State Police arrest Tapro Tareza for exhuming a corpse and removing body parts. The arrest follows a surge in grave vandalism alarms in the local community.

The Kebbi State Police Command has formally arrested a thirty-year-old man for the grave exhumation and removal of body parts from a cemetery, addressing a wave of vandalism that has deeply disturbed local residents. This decisive enforcement action targets the suspect, identified as Tapro Tareza, who hails from Changu Village within the Gwazawa area of the Kanya District in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area. The arrest serves as a critical intervention to restore peace and sanctity to burial grounds that have become focal points for criminal activity and public anxiety in the region.

Arrest Details and Immediate Context

Senior Police Officer Bashir Usman, serving as the Public Relations Officer for the Command, formally confirmed this arrest in an official statement released to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Monday night. The statement clarifies that the apprehension of the suspect was a direct result of earlier, repeated reports of grave vandalism that had triggered significant alarm among the community members. In response to these disturbing events, police units worked closely with concerned youths from the village to organize and mount active surveillance operations designed to catch the perpetrator in the act.

Also read Kebbi Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Man For Exhuming Corpse, Removing Body Parts

According to the police statement, the suspect was successfully detained at approximately seven o'clock in the evening on November 10, 2026. This capture occurred shortly after the burial of a newly deceased individual, while Tapro Tareza was allegedly observed digging into the fresh grave in the Machika Area Cemetery located in Ribah. The timing of the arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of the coordinated surveillance strategy implemented by the police and the vigilante groups in the immediate aftermath of the burial service.

Investigations and Suspect Confession

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police have revealed disturbing details regarding the suspect's actions, indicating that he allegedly removed specific parts from the body of the deceased person. During initial questioning, it was reported that Tapro Tareza confessed to being involved in previous acts of grave desecration at the same cemetery, including a prior incident where he allegedly removed and took away the burial shroud of another deceased person. These confessions suggest a pattern of behavior rather than an isolated incident of criminal mischief or disrespect for the dead.

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Official Statements and Ongoing Procedures

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muhammad Hadejia, publicly commended the dedicated police officers and the vigilante youths for their swift and effective efforts in apprehending the suspect. Despite this success in capturing the accused, the Commissioner emphasized that comprehensive investigations are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances and underlying motives behind these alleged illegal acts. Authorities are keen to determine if there are additional victims or if the suspect is part of a larger network involved in similar crimes within the Kanya District area.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

The ongoing investigation aims to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged grave desecration and determine the primary motives driving the suspect. Authorities in Birnin Kebbi are prioritizing the restoration of trust within the community, ensuring that such acts of vandalism are met with strict legal consequences and swift justice for the victims' families.