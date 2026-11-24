Kebbi State Police Command has arrested Tapro Tareza, 30, for allegedly exhuming a corpse and removing body parts at Machika Cemetery in Ribah, Danko/Wasagu LGA. He was caught digging a grave on November 10, 2026, and admitted to previous grave desecrations.

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Tapro Tareza, for allegedly exhuming a corpse and removing parts of the deceased's body at Machika Area Cemetery in Ribah, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Police arrest grave desecration suspect

The suspect, a resident of Changu Village in Gwazawa, Kanya District, was apprehended following reports of repeated grave vandalism, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman. Usman confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi. He said the arrest followed surveillance mounted by police personnel in collaboration with concerned youths in the community after earlier reports of grave desecration at the cemetery.

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The suspect was caught at about 7:10pm on November 10, 2026, shortly after the burial of a deceased person, while allegedly digging into the newly dug grave. According to the statement, the suspect was immediately arrested by police operatives and vigilante youths. Preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that Tareza had removed some parts of the deceased's body.

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The police spokesman added that the suspect confessed to involvement in previous cases of grave desecration at the cemetery, including an earlier incident in which he allegedly removed and took away the burial shroud of a deceased person. In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, SP Bashir Usman reiterated that the police had mounted surveillance at the cemetery in collaboration with youths in the community to apprehend the suspected perpetrator.

Confession reveals prior grave vandalism

He said, "On 10th November 2026, at about 1915hrs, shortly after the burial of a newly deceased person, the suspect was caught digging into the grave.

" The police added that investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents and to ensure that the suspect faced appropriate legal action. The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muhammad Hadejia, commended the police personnel and vigilante youths for their collaboration in apprehending the suspect. The arrest highlights community-police cooperation in tackling grave desecration in the area. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Kabir A. Wurma is a Reporter with Leadership Newspaper in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, with a journalism career spanning nearly three decades. A graduate of Bayero University, Kano, with a BA in Hausa and Mass Communication, he has reported for Katsina Newsweek, Today Newspaper, New Nigerian Newspapers, Vanguard, and The Sun before joining Leadership in 2020.

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He is the current Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi State, and is the author of two Hausa-language books - Alheri Gadon Barci (2013) and Wayar Salula, Muhimmancinta da Aibinta ga Al'umma (2015).