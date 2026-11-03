Kebbi State Approves N70,000 Transport Allowance for Workers, Sets Up Implementation Committee

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris says his administration will pay the N70,000 Federal Government transport allowance and has set up a committee to work out its implementation, while the state NLC pushes for the same amount for all public sector workers.

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has said his administration will pay workers the N70, 000 transport allowance approved by the Federal Government to cushion the impact of rising transportation costs.

Kebbi Governor Sets Transport Allowance Committee

The governor announced this while addressing reporters in Abuja, saying he had set up a committee led by the Head of Service to work out the implementation of the allowance. Idris, a former President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, said his administration remained committed to improving workers welfare amid the declining purchasing power of their earnings. He said he had already set up the committee and that it was working.

Also read Osifo Rejects Ajaero's N70,000 Transport Allowance Deal, Says TUC Must Be Involved

He added that he had said time without number that if the Federal Government increases workers salaries, Kebbi State will be among the first states to implement it. The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the transport allowance, saying the intervention was necessary because prevailing economic conditions had reduced workers earnings.

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He said the Federal Government approved the allowance ahead of negotiations on a new minimum wage because the purchasing power of the existing N70,000 national minimum wage had been eroded. He also defended the economic policies of President Tinubu, urging Nigerians to endure the current difficulties in anticipation of long-term benefits. The Kebbi State government had earlier approved a N75,000 minimum wage for its workers, alongside an additional N17,650 for teachers.

NLC Seeks Transport Allowance for State Workers

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kebbi State chapter, is seeking a minimum transportation allowance of N70,000 for workers in the state to cushion the effects of rising transportation costs. The state chairman of the union, Murtala Usman, disclosed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent, saying the union would soon meet with Governor Idris to present its demand.

Usman said the decision was reached at a stakeholders meeting involving all affiliate unions of the NLC in the state, where workers agreed to push for the introduction of the allowance. He explained that the proposed allowance would cover all categories of public sector workers, including teachers, local government employees, health workers and other civil servants.

We have held a stakeholders meeting with all our affiliate unions in the state, and we have resolved to present our demand for transportation allowance to the state governor, he said. The labour leader said the union was proposing N70,000 or more, stressing that the amount should reflect the transportation challenges facing workers. We are demanding a minimum of N70,000 or above, and we want the allowance to cover all categories of workers without discrimination.

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Teachers, local government workers, health workers and other civil servants should all benefit, Usman added. He said the union had also begun consultations with members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly to seek their support for the proposal before engaging the state government. According to him, the NLC believes that the proposed allowance would provide some relief to workers struggling with the increasing cost of commuting to their workplaces.

Usman expressed optimism that the planned meeting with Governor Idris would yield a favourable outcome, adding that the union would continue to pursue policies that improve workers welfare. The demand comes amid rising living and transportation costs, which have increased the financial burden on many Nigerian workers, particularly those who depend on daily public transport to get to work.

Idris Highlights Housing And Recruitment Welfare Measures

On other welfare measures, Idris said his administration had embarked on housing projects involving 155 houses and another 250 units, some of which are expected to be commissioned by December. He also said the government had regularised the employment of more than 1,700 casual workers inherited from the previous administration and recruited 2,000 teachers, as well as health professionals, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The governor maintained that the state did not owe workers salaries, pensions, gratuities, or other entitlements, attributing this to prudent resource management and improved internally generated revenue. He said the government had increased revenue collection by blocking leakages, adding that its financial responsibilities had also grown with rising federal allocations. On infrastructure, Idris said his administration was working with the Federal Government on major road projects, noting that completed roads had reduced travel time and improved movement across the state.