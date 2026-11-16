Kebbi mobilises 21 councils for Tinubu APC presidential rally Tuesday

Kebbi State Government and APC have intensified mobilisation across all 21 local government areas for President Bola Tinubu's presidential rally on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

The Kebbi State Government and the All Progressives Congress have intensified mobilisation across all 21 local government areas ahead of President Bola Tinubu's visit for the party's presidential rally on Tuesday.

Governor Nasir Idris has inaugurated several sub-committees to coordinate arrangements for the visit, the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed-BK, said on Monday. Ahmed-BK disclosed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, stating that the government, APC leadership and various support groups were working together to ensure a massive turnout and a memorable reception for the President.

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Mobilisation Targets Stakeholders For Rally

Kebbi State is fully prepared to receive Mr President, he said, adding that under the purposeful leadership of Governor Nasir Idris, the government, APC leadership and various support groups have continued to mobilise stakeholders across the state to ensure a successful and historic rally. The commissioner said the mobilisation had extended to party leaders, elected representatives, women, youths, farmers, labour unions and grassroots supporters.

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He described the forthcoming rally as an opportunity for Kebbi to demonstrate its political loyalty to Tinubu and support for the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda. Ahmed-BK linked Kebbi's support for Tinubu's re-election bid to the expected economic benefits of ongoing federal infrastructure projects, particularly the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. According to him, the project would improve transportation, facilitate trade and strengthen economic activities, particularly in Kebbi, where agriculture remains a major economic activity.

Infrastructure Projects Boost Economic Activity

He said improved road connectivity would enable farmers to transport their produce to markets more easily, reduce transportation difficulties and expand commercial opportunities. The commissioner also identified the Bachaka Road, Malando-Ngaski Road and other federal and state infrastructure projects as critical interventions capable of connecting rural communities and stimulating economic development. He described the projects as evidence of the importance of cooperation between the federal and state governments in addressing the developmental needs of the people.

On the political front, Ahmed-BK recalled that Kebbi was among the first states to openly endorse Tinubu for a second term, describing the decision as a reflection of confidence in his leadership and ongoing reforms. Our position remains that Nigeria needs sustained leadership, strong partnerships and a government capable of translating policies into tangible benefits for its citizens, he said.

Governor Idris Remains Strong Tinubu Supporter

He said Governor Idris remained one of Tinubu's strongest supporters, and that the early endorsement reflected the confidence of the state government in the President's leadership and its belief in the need for continuity to consolidate ongoing reforms and development initiatives. Ahmed-BK attributed the APC's political strength in Kebbi to what he described as the cordial relationship between Governor Idris's administration and the people, citing achievements in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, workers' welfare and social development.

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The commissioner said the administration's inclusive governance and people-oriented policies had helped strengthen public confidence in the ruling party. He also took a swipe at the opposition African Democratic Congress, saying the party had yet to establish meaningful political acceptance in the state. The commissioner argued that the electorate was more interested in tangible governance achievements than political rhetoric and unsubstantiated promises.

Commissioner Challenges Opposition To Present Alternatives

He challenged opposition parties to present credible alternatives, clear policy directions and verifiable records of service rather than relying on political promises, saying the people want to see credible alternatives, clear programmes and a record of service that can stand comparison with what they are experiencing. Ahmed-BK expressed confidence that the APC would sustain its grassroots support and maintain its dominance across the state's 21 local government areas through unity, consultation and inclusive political engagement.

He said the forthcoming rally would provide an opportunity for the party to demonstrate its political strength and reaffirm Kebbi's position as one of its strongholds. He called on APC members, supporters, stakeholders and residents to turn out peacefully to welcome Mr President and give him a rousing welcome. Our message is clear: Kebbi is ready, Kebbi is united, and Kebbi stands firmly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, he declared.

Kebbi Ready For Presidential Reception

The commissioner said the anticipated reception would reflect the hospitality of the people and the political strength of the APC in the state, adding that the state's support for Tinubu was also informed by the Federal Government's development initiatives in infrastructure.