Kebbi Government Denies Role in Demolition, Calls It Private Land Dispute

The Kebbi State Government denies involvement in the demolition of a building near Azbir Hotel in Birnin Kebbi, calling it a private land dispute and demanding an apology from the ADC.

The Kebbi State Government has denied involvement in the demolition of a building near Azbir Hotel on Sani Abacha Bypass Road in Birnin Kebbi, describing the incident as a private land dispute rather than a state action.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, made the statement on Monday during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi. He said the government was compelled to address attempts by the opposition African Democratic Congress to politicise the incident and portray the APC administration negatively. According to the commissioner, residents woke on November 30, 2026, to find graders demolishing a structure on a disputed plot, an event passersby recorded.

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Government Denounces ADC Dispute Allegations

Shortly after, social media was flooded with claims by ADC supporters alleging the state government ordered the demolition of an ADC property. The government also dismissed allegations that it ordered suspected APC political thugs to demolish a property claimed by Abubakar Chika Malami, the ADC governorship candidate in the state. It described the allegation as false and said it was circulated by opposition elements to create discord between Governor Nasir Idris and Malami.

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Ahmed-BK said the entire incident was simply a private land dispute involving individuals seeking to take possession of a plot belonging to someone else. He said Alhaji Umaru Mohammed Gulumbe later came forward to claim ownership of the land. Gulumbe presented a Certificate of Occupancy signed by former Governor Adamu Aliero, as well as evidence of a report to the Police and a petition to the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

Committees constituted to investigate the matter confirmed that the plot belonged to Gulumbe. The commissioner said Gulumbe has challenged anyone with counter documents to seek redress in court. He insisted the Kebbi State Government had no prior knowledge of the matter and played no role in it, adding that it remains an entirely civil dispute between private claimants.

Investigation Confirms Private Land Dispute

Findings by LEADERSHIP indicated that the structure reportedly demolished was not a campaign office belonging to any political party, but a piece of land opposite Azbir Hotel along Sani Abacha Bypass in Birnin Kebbi. The land was owned by Umaru Gulumbe, a politician and businessman, following a prolonged dispute with Malami, who later claimed ownership. Gulumbe was said to have travelled to Abuja, while Malami was reportedly busy coordinating the flag-off of his governorship campaign.

The government urged residents, particularly politicians, to disregard claims linking it to the demolition. Ahmed-BK accused the ADC of going silent after the facts emerged, without filing legal action or apologising to the state government for the allegations circulated online. He further alleged that the ADC has a history of manipulating facts for political advantage.

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Commissioner Accuses ADC Of Political Manipulation

He cited a convoy entry into Birnin Kebbi on September 1, 2025, led by Abubakar Malami, which he said resulted in the vandalisation of APC property. He also cited the June 2025 attack in Tadurga, Zuru Emirate, where casualty figures were allegedly inflated. The commissioner said the government is demanding a public retraction and an unreserved apology from ADC chieftains who made the allegations.

Failure to do so, he warned, will leave the government with no alternative but to seek appropriate legal redress. He said such action would be taken to protect the integrity, reputation and institutional dignity of the State Government. The government maintained that it had no involvement in the incident and described the allegation as unwarranted.