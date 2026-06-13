Kebbi Governor Initiates Construction of Police Mobile Force Base in Zuru to Combat Banditry

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has commenced plans for a new Police Mobile Force base in Zuru, aiming to strengthen security operations against banditry and other crimes in the southern part of the state. The project includes land handover and is part of broader security interventions.

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has taken a significant step to bolster security in the state by initiating plans for a new Police Mobile Force (PMF) base in Zuru.

This move is aimed at intensifying efforts to combat banditry and other criminal activities that have plagued Kebbi South for years. During a brief ceremony in Zuru, the governor formally handed over the land for the project to the contractor, with the Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika'ilu Sami Gomo III, performing the symbolic handover.

The land was received on behalf of the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police by the Divisional Police Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Abubakar Ambursa, on Friday. This project is a key component of Governor Idris's broader security intervention programme and fulfils a commitment he made during a recent visit to Zuru. It also follows his directive to security agencies to review and strengthen operational strategies in response to emerging security challenges across the state.

The establishment of the PMF base is expected to significantly improve rapid response capabilities, enhance intelligence gathering, and strengthen security presence in communities vulnerable to attacks by criminal elements. In recent years, parts of Kebbi South, particularly communities bordering neighbouring states like Zamfara and Niger, have faced severe security threats linked to armed banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping. These areas have witnessed a surge in violent attacks, leading to loss of lives, displacement of residents, and disruption of economic activities.

The new base will serve as a strategic hub for specialised police units, enabling quicker deployment and coordination with other security agencies. Authorities believe that increased deployment of such units, alongside closer collaboration with local communities, will help curb criminal activities and safeguard lives and livelihoods. Governor Idris has consistently prioritised security since assuming office, allocating substantial resources to support security operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Emir of Zuru praised the governor for prioritising the safety of residents and supporting security agencies with critical resources. Governor Nasir Idris has demonstrated genuine commitment to the protection of lives and property across Kebbi State, the monarch said. According to him, despite the security pressures being experienced in different parts of the country, the Kebbi State Government has continued to provide vehicles, logistics, and financial support to security agencies operating in the state.

This mobile base will complement the efforts of other security agencies in tackling armed banditry and related crimes across the seven local government areas of Kebbi South, the Emir stated. He also called on residents to support government initiatives aimed at restoring peace and security and urged them to pray for lasting solutions to the security challenges confronting the region.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Zuru Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Bala Isah, senior government officials, traditional leaders, and members of the All Progressives Congress. The project marks another milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for its citizens





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