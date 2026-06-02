Kebbi Governor Forms Committee to Investigate Partial Minimum Wage Implementation for Teachers

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has established a committee to investigate the partial implementation of the ₦75,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers following complaints from educators. The committee, led by a respected educationist, has 30 days to submit a report and recommendations. The governor also announced upcoming welfare packages including loan schemes for teachers.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has taken decisive action by forming a special committee to investigate the incomplete implementation of the ₦75,000 national minimum wage for primary school teachers in the state.

This move comes in response to widespread complaints from educators who claim their salaries were only marginally adjusted rather than fully reflecting the new mandated minimum. The announcement was made following a comprehensive meeting in the state capital, which gathered local government chairmen, education secretaries, finance directors, headmasters, and teachers from all twenty-one local government areas.

The gathering was specifically convened to address the persistent issues and resolve the dispute over the non-implementation or partial implementation of the wage increase for primary school teachers. During this expanded stakeholder meeting, Governor Idris first gave the floor to the aggrieved teachers to articulate their grievances concerning their salary adjustments. He then invited the local government officials to provide a detailed breakdown of the salary structure before and after the supposed implementation of the ₦75,000 minimum wage.

In their defense, the local government chairmen and education secretaries attributed the shortfall to the failure of the previous administration to fully implement the earlier ₦30,000 minimum wage and related grade-level adjustments. They explained that when the new ₦75,000 figure was approved, some necessary salary adjustments were carried out, which consequently diminished the visible effect of the new minimum wage on the take-home pay of certain teachers.

After carefully listening to both sides, Governor Idris assured the teachers that his administration would conduct a thorough examination of the issue and resolve any outstanding challenges. He announced the formation of a committee, to be led by a respected educationist and a person of proven integrity, which has been given thirty days to complete its assignment and submit a report. The governor pledged to fully implement the committee's recommendations upon their submission.

Beyond the minimum wage issue, Governor Idris also revealed that his government is developing welfare programs for teachers, including schemes for motorcycle, car, and housing loans, aimed at improving their living standards and sense of belonging. He emphasized his personal connection to the teaching profession, stating, This government belongs to you because I am one of you. I am still a teacher, and it was your support and votes that brought me to this position.

I will not allow anyone to cheat you. In a separate initiative, Governor Idris recently distributed motorcycles to 225 local councillors across the state. He explained that this move is intended to strengthen grassroots governance by enhancing the councillors' mobility, enabling them to effectively reach every part of their wards and improve their engagement with constituents





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