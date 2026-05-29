Kebbi Governor Approves Special Cash Support for Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved a special cash support package of 350 Saudi Riyals for each of the over 4,000 pilgrims from the state currently performing the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Governor of Kebbi State , Nasir Idris , has approved a special cash support package of 350 Saudi Riyals for each of the over 4,000 pilgrims from the state currently performing the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia .

The State Amirul Hajj, Ahmad Jega, announced the gesture while addressing journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Friday. Jega said the gesture formed part of the governor's commitment to ensuring the comfort and welfare of Kebbi pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land. According to him, the governor also fully settled the Hadaya sacrifice fees for all the state pilgrims to enable them perform the important Hajj rite without financial burden.

The additional cash support was provided to assist the pilgrims in meeting personal expenses and to ease their stay in Makkah during the pilgrimage period. The Kebbi State Government equally distributed free Ihram materials to male pilgrims and Hijabs to female pilgrims as part of efforts to ensure adequate preparation and comfort for the Hajj rites. The welfare initiatives introduced by the governor had greatly reduced the difficulties often encountered by pilgrims during Hajj exercise.

The administration of Governor Nasir Idris had demonstrated exceptional concern for the wellbeing of Kebbi pilgrims right from the commencement of the 2026 Hajj exercise. Muslim faithful leave Mecca after hajj Because of the proximity of our hotels to the Grand Mosque, our pilgrims have been attending prayers at the Ka'abah regularly without stress. This is a great spiritual privilege for them.

He commended Idris for what he described as a remarkable demonstration of leadership, compassion and dedication to the welfare of Kebbi pilgrims in the Holy Land. The Amirul Hajj also praised the conduct of the state contingents, noting that the pilgrims had remained disciplined, peaceful and orderly since their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Despite being one of the states with the largest contingents from Nigeria, Kebbi pilgrims have continued to conduct themselves responsibly in all places of worship and public gatherings. This is commendable and reflects positively on Kebbi State and Nigeria.

The Amirul Hajj urged the pilgrims to continue praying for peace, unity and development in Kebbi State and Nigeria, while also encouraging them to obey Saudi regulations and maintain the good image of the country throughout their stay in the Holy Land. Saudi Arabia hosts millions of Muslim pilgrims annually for the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam





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Kebbi State Nasir Idris Saudi Arabia 2026 Hajj Pilgrims

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