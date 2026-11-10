Kebbi ADC Alleges Plot to Arrest Spokesperson, Members Over Political Activities

The Kebbi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress alleges that influential individuals plan to use security agencies to arrest its spokesperson and other members, and calls for investigations into a raid and a stalled complaint.

The Kebbi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to arrest some of its members, including the party spokesperson, accusing unnamed influential individuals of planning to use security agencies to intimidate opposition figures.

ADC Alleges Plot to Arrest Members

The party made the allegations in a statement issued on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi and signed by its Deputy Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Musa. It called on the Kebbi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and human rights organisations to investigate the alleged incidents. The ADC said reports reaching it indicated that some influential individuals had allegedly discussed plans to use security agencies against members expressing political opinions and promoting the party on social media platforms.

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Of particular concern to the party is the allegation that even the ADC spokesperson is among those reportedly being targeted for arrest, the statement said. It added that any confirmed attempt to arrest opposition members for expressing political views would raise serious concerns about the protection of fundamental rights and democratic freedoms.

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The party also alleged that the residence of one of its members, Mudasir Sani, a social media blogger, was recently raided over his activities on social media, where he reportedly promotes the party policies and political messages. It called on the relevant authorities to clarify the reasons behind the raid and ensure that his fundamental rights as a citizen are fully respected.

Party Cites Previous Arrests and Complaint

The ADC said the alleged developments were not isolated, recalling that its Maiyama Local Government Chairman was recently arrested and reportedly spent almost two weeks in prison before his eventual release. It further disclosed that approximately eight members of its media team are currently facing court proceedings. The party also accused the police of failing to provide adequate information about a complaint it submitted against a senior government official more than one month ago.

According to the party, it lodged a formal complaint at the Kebbi State Police Command Headquarters but has yet to receive any comprehensive information regarding the action taken or the current status of the investigation. The ADC urged the police to provide an update on the complaint and ensure that investigations are conducted without political interference.

It said these developments have compelled the party to call on the relevant authorities to ensure that investigations are conducted and the law is enforced fairly and impartially, without political discrimination or favouritism based on an individual status or political affiliation. The party specifically called on the National Human Rights Commission to closely monitor and investigate all reports of human rights violations, intimidation, harassment or abuse of fundamental rights involving its members.

It also urged judicial authorities to uphold due process and ensure that every citizen enjoys equal protection under the law, irrespective of political affiliation. The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to democratic participation and maintained that belonging to an opposition political party is not a criminal offence.

ADC Defends Constitutional Political Rights

It said expressing political opinions, criticising government policies and disseminating political messages are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, provided they are exercised within the confines of the law. The party warned against using political power or state institutions to silence citizens and restrict their participation in legitimate political activities.

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The ADC will not accept any attempt to use political power or state institutions to silence citizens, suppress their opinions, or deny them the freedom to participate in legitimate political activities, the statement added. However, the party urged its members to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, advising them to report any cases of intimidation or harassment to the appropriate authorities rather than resorting to self-help.

It said government has a responsibility to protect all citizens, not just those who support it. The law does not distinguish between those in government and those in opposition, the party said. Every complaint deserves proper investigation, and every individual accused of an offence is entitled to justice and a fair hearing.

The ADC warned that intimidation and threats against opposition members could undermine democratic development, stressing that democracy depends on the protection of individual freedoms, respect for human rights and the consistent application of the rule of law. Democracy cannot thrive through intimidation, threats, or the forced silence of citizens, it added.

Government and Police Respond to Claims

Efforts to get a reaction from the state government were not successful, as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, the state police spokesman, SP Bashir Usman, told our correspondent in a telephone conversation on Tuesday that the command remained apolitical and would not serve the interests of any political party.

He reaffirmed the command commitment to providing adequate security for all political parties during their activities in the state. We are not for any political party, and we have assured all political parties in the state of maximum security cover during their programmes, he said.