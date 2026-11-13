KC Ohaebosim Elected First Nigerian-American Lieutenant Governor in US

Wichita Democrat KC Ohaebosim makes history as the first Nigerian-American Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, serving with Governor-elect Cindy Holscher after a tight election audit.

Wichita Democrat KC Ohaebosim has been officially elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, securing a historic milestone as the first Nigerian-American to hold this executive office in the United States. The confirmation of his victory occurred on Friday, November 3, following the conclusion of the midterm elections, which established a new Democratic leadership structure in the state.

Historic Election Milestone Achieved

KC Ohaebosim is now the inaugural Nigerian-American Lieutenant Governor in US political history, a distinction formally recognized by prominent community leaders and election officials alike. Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced the result on the social media platform X, explicitly congratulating Ohaebosim on his decisive win in the November 3 midterm elections. She stated that the race had been officially called, confirming that the Wichita Democrat had successfully secured the top executive position alongside the Governor-elect.

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Election Audit Delays Official Declaration

The final certification of Ohaebosim's victory was postponed by more than one week following Election Day due to a mandatory close-race audit process required by state law. The Kansas City public radio station KCUR reported that the delay was necessary to ensure the integrity of the vote count, which had remained too tight for an immediate official declaration. This procedural requirement highlighted the narrow margins that defined the statewide elections in Kansas, necessitating a thorough recount to verify the final numbers.

Partnership with Governor-Elect Cindy Holscher

Ohaebosim will serve his term alongside Governor-elect Cindy Holscher, a Democrat from Overland Park who narrowly defeated Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson. According to the KCUR report published on Thursday, Holscher defeated Masterson by approximately 0.6 percent, a margin representing fewer than 8,000 votes after the completion of the audit. This close result contributed to a significant shift in the state's political landscape, as Democrats also won the state's attorney general race and broke the Republican supermajority in the state House of Representatives.

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Political and Professional Background of Ohaebosim

Before ascending to the Lieutenant Governorship, KC Ohaebosim represented the 89th District in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2017. He chose not to seek re-election to the state House in 2026, instead joining Holscher's gubernatorial ticket to run for the executive office. His professional experience prior to politics includes roles in technology, such as working as a data analyst, and his legislative career included service on the Transportation, General Government Budget, and Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications committees, where he served as the ranking minority member.

Personal Heritage and Educational History

Ohaebosim spent part of his childhood and received early education in Nigeria before returning to Kansas, where he attended Wichita Heights High School. He later obtained a bachelor's degree from Wichita State University and a Master of Business Administration from Newman University, both located in Wichita. His election marks a significant moment in Kansas political history, as he becomes the second Black person elected to a statewide office in the state, following former State Auditor Edward McCabe in 1882. His victory underscores a growing diversity in the state's highest elected offices and reflects the increasing political engagement of the Nigerian-American community in the region.