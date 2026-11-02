KC Luxury Seeks Judge Recusal Over Record Disputes in Cocaine Case

Businessman Afolabi Kazeem KC Luxury requests Justice Musa Kakaki recusal in Federal High Court Lagos citing missing records and bail refusal in 184.5kg cocaine trafficking trial.

Businessman and social media influencer Afolabi Kazeem, widely recognized by his brand name KC Luxury, has formally requested the recusal of Justice Musa Kakaki from the Federal High Court in Lagos. The defendant stands accused of trafficking 184.5kg of cocaine and money laundering, charges that have kept him in custody while his legal team challenges procedural integrity.

Kazeem cited specific irregularities in the court records and expressed serious concerns regarding his health as the primary reasons for seeking a new judicial officer. This legal maneuver follows a recent decision where the judge denied the defendant bail on medical grounds, ruling that the defense failed to provide sufficient evidence of special circumstances warranting release.

Also read KC Luxury Seeks Judge Recusal in 184.5kg Cocaine Trial Over Record Disputes

Missing Records Spark Legal Recusal Demand

The application for recusal was submitted during resumed proceedings on Monday, a date that follows the court's refusal of bail last Wednesday. Although KC Luxury was absent from the court session, his lead counsel, Chief Emefo Etudo, appeared alongside Mrs Charity Etudo to present the motion. The defense argued that the official record of proceedings failed to reflect the ruling delivered on October 28, 2026, regarding the bail application.

Chief Etudo informed the court that repeated attempts to obtain a copy of the ruling from the court registry had been unsuccessful. He revealed that the defense was informed by court officials that the judge had yet to sign the document. This delay raised significant concerns among the legal team that the lack of a signed ruling could prejudice the client's right to appeal within the legally prescribed time limits.

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Further compounding the defense's grievances, Etudo alleged that a reply affidavit filed by the prosecution had gone missing. He questioned the safety and security of all documents submitted to the court registry. The counsel stated that the absence of proper verbatim recording equipment at the Federal High Court contributed to these discrepancies, arguing that accurate recording facilities are essential to capture all statements and decisions faithfully.

Prosecution Opposes Immediate Recusal Hearing

Prosecution counsel Ibrahim Abu firmly opposed the immediate hearing of the recusal application. He argued that the matter was scheduled for trial and that the defense had failed to explain the first defendant's absence from the courtroom. Abu expressed confusion over why the recusal motion was prioritized over the business of the day, which was the commencement of the trial itself.

Abu noted that the prosecution had six witnesses present and was fully prepared to begin the trial as previously directed by the court. He stated that he had only been served with the recusal application during the court's stand-down period. Consequently, the prosecution requested five days to respond to the motion, rather than the seven days typically allowed under court rules, citing the urgency of the trial schedule.

The prosecution described the allegations of judicial bias as entirely unfounded and serious in nature. Abu maintained that the court had treated all parties fairly throughout the proceedings. He argued that the refusal of a bail application is a discretionary power of the court and does not constitute bias. The prosecution emphasized that there is a legal avenue to appeal such decisions, which has not yet been exercised by the defense.

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Defense Co-Accused Seek Trial Separation

Counsel to the second defendant, Augustine Audu, who holds the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), confirmed that he was also served with the recusal application during the stand-down. However, Audu urged the court to hear and determine the application before proceeding with the trial. He argued that the pending recusal motion had stalled the proceedings and undermined the purpose of the order for accelerated hearing.

Audu made a compelling argument for the prosecution to amend the charges and separate the defendants to allow the second and third defendants to proceed with their trials independently. He expressed a strong desire not to have the legal fate of the second and third defendants tied to the first defendant, as the latter's application had caused significant delays for everyone involved.

The senior advocate argued that the conspiracy count listed in the first count does not legally prevent the prosecution from proceeding against some defendants while others remain at large. He insisted that the fate of the second and third defendants cannot be left hanging indefinitely. Audu called for the prosecution to sever the charges to enable a fair and expeditious trial for his clients.

Furthermore, Augustine Audu urged the court to consider bail applications for the second and third defendants. He insisted that these individuals should not remain in custody while the legal proceedings concerning the first defendant are stalled. The defense team's position is that justice requires independent trials for each accused party to ensure that no single case delays the resolution of others.