KC Luxury Seeks Judge Recusal in 184.5kg Cocaine Trial Over Record Disputes

Justice Musa Kakaki faces recusal motion from Afolabi Kazeem's lawyer citing missing documents and record errors in the Federal High Court Lagos cocaine case.

Businessman and social media personality Afolabi Kazeem, widely known by his brand name KC Luxury, has formally requested that Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court in Lagos step aside from his ongoing legal proceedings. The defendant, who is currently facing serious charges related to the alleged trafficking of 184.5 kilograms of cocaine and money laundering, cited significant irregularities in the court records and expressed deep concerns regarding his health as the primary reasons for this recusal application.

Record Irregularities Drive Recusal Motion

The application for recusal emerged following the court's refusal last Wednesday to grant Kazeem bail on medical grounds. During that previous hearing, Justice Musa Kakaki held that the defendant had failed to establish special circumstances or provide sufficient evidence to justify his release from custody. At the resumed proceedings on Monday, KC Luxury was absent from the courtroom, but his legal team appeared on his behalf to present the recusal motion. His counsel, Emefo Etudo, appeared in court alongside Mrs. Charity Etudo to articulate the defense's grievances regarding the judicial process and the management of case files.

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Emefo Etudo told the court that the official record of proceedings does not reflect the ruling delivered on October 28, 2026, regarding his client's bail application. He stated that repeated efforts to obtain a copy of this ruling from the court registry had proved unsuccessful, creating a significant procedural bottleneck. The defense was informed that the judge had yet to sign the ruling, a delay that raises serious concerns about the ability to file a timely appeal within the prescribed legal periods. This lack of documented judicial action has sparked anxiety among the defense team about the integrity of the case file.

Furthermore, Etudo alleged that a reply affidavit filed by the defense had gone missing while in the custody of the court. He questioned the safety of documents submitted to the court, expressing a lack of confidence in the security of the evidence presented. "The record of proceedings did not reflect that any ruling was made on October 28, 2026, by this honourable court. And we don't feel so safe that our evidence, like the reply affidavit that got missing, is safe in the court," Etudo stated. He further criticized the Federal High Court for lacking adequate recording facilities, arguing that verbatim recording equipment is essential to accurately capture statements and decisions during proceedings.

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Prosecution Challenges Bias Allegations

Opposing the immediate hearing of the recusal request, prosecution counsel Ibrahim Abu argued that the matter was scheduled for trial and that the defense had not adequately explained KC Luxury's absence from the courtroom. Abu suggested that Chief Etudo should have begun by addressing the business of the day, which is the trial itself, rather than focusing on procedural complaints. He noted that the prosecution had six witnesses in attendance and was ready to commence the trial as previously directed by the court. Abu stated that he was served with the application during the court's stand-down and argued that it was not ripe for an immediate hearing.

The prosecution requested five days to respond to the application, rather than the seven days ordinarily allowed under the rules, emphasizing the urgency of the trial schedule. Ibrahim Abu described the allegations of judicial bias as serious but maintained that the court had been fair to all parties involved in the case. He argued that the trial had not yet commenced and that the refusal of a bail application could not, on its own, establish bias against the court. Abu emphasized that the refusal of bail is a matter of judicial discretion and that there remains an opportunity to appeal the decision, which has not been taken by the defense.

Additionally, the prosecution opposed the suggestion to sever the charges against the multiple defendants. Abu argued that the first count of the charge alleges a conspiracy involving all the defendants, making it difficult to try them separately without complicating the case. He maintained that the interconnected nature of the alleged offenses requires a unified trial approach to ensure justice is served effectively. The prosecution's stance highlights the complexity of the case and the legal hurdles involved in separating the defendants' trials.

Defense Counsel Pushes for Trial Continuity

Emefo Etudo also questioned the prosecution's evidence, insisting that the documents presented before the court did not establish a clear connection between the first, second, and third defendants and the alleged offences. He stated his intention to file a separate application challenging the sufficiency of the evidence but wanted the court to first determine the recusal application. This strategic move suggests that the defense aims to address procedural flaws before tackling the substantive legal arguments regarding the evidence. The defense's focus on procedural integrity underscores their concern about the fairness of the trial process.

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Counsel for the second defendant, Augustine Audu, SAN, confirmed that his client was also served with the recusal application during the stand-down. However, he urged the court to hear and determine the application before proceeding with the trial. Audu argued that the pending application had stalled the proceedings and undermined the purpose of the order for accelerated hearing. He expressed concern that the fate of the second and third defendants is being tied to the first defendant's legal maneuvers, causing unnecessary delays and uncertainty for his clients.

Audu urged the prosecution to amend the charge and separate the defendants to enable the second and third defendants to proceed with their trial independently of KC Luxury. "We do not want the fate of the second and third defendants to be tied to the first defendant, because we are stuck," he said. The senior advocate maintained that the conspiracy count does not prevent the prosecution from proceeding against some defendants while others are at large. He argued that the fate of the second and third defendants cannot be left hanging, emphasizing the need for procedural efficiency. Audu further urged the court to consider bail for the second and third defendants, insisting that they should not remain in custody while the first defendant's application stalls the trial. This plea highlights the broader implications of the recusal motion on the rights and liberties of all accused parties.