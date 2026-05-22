Kayode Fayemi Says He Persuaded Peter Obi to Greet President Tinubu at the Vatican

Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has spoken about how he successfully made former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to greet President Bola Tinubu at the Vatican during the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV. Fayemi revealed that he encouraged Obi to approach Tinubu for a handshake when they met.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi , has revealed how he made former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi , to greet President Bola Tinubu at the Vatican during the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on State Affairs, a podcast hosted by Edmund Obilo, the ex-governor said he persuaded Obi to approach Tinubu for a handshake when they met at the inauguration. According to him, Obi had initially hesitated to greet President Tinubu over what he described as the fear that the media could misinterpret their encounter





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