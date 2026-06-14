Kautikari Community Endures Boko Haram Attack on School, One Dead

A suspected Boko Haram attack in Kautikari village set fire to part of a secondary school, killing one person. Security forces repelled the assault, and investigations continue.

In the small village of Kautikari, located within the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State , a tragic incident unfolded that has sent shockwaves through the local community and armed forces alike.

According to eyewitness reports and official statements, a group suspected of affiliation with the extremist extremist Boko Haram group carried out a violent assault on the village's educational institution, the Government Day Secondary School. The perpetrators set fire to a building that housed five classrooms and a staff office belonging to the junior secondary section of the school. One individual lost their life during the attack.

Local officials were quick to respond to the crisis and confirm the details of the incident. The Education Secretary for Chibok Local Government, Malah Kyari, confirmed to the press that the attack targeted the junior secondary section of the school. According to Kyari, the insurgents destroyed part of the school complex, with five classrooms and an office intensely ablaze. He also confirmed the death of one man who was caught in the crossfire.

Administrators and students were forced to abandon the premises, and the school's operations were suspended until fire safety evacuation procedures could be properly carried out. The Borno State Police Command, led by Public Relations Officer ASP Nahum Daso, also acknowledged the hostile takeover and the ensuing fire. Daso stated that security forces confronted the attackers and successfully repelled the assault before further casualties or damage could occur.

He reported that two classrooms within the school building were burned, but the security personnel's rapid intervention prevented the massacre from spreading to additional facilities. Following the incident, joint operations were launched out across the village and surrounding areas, with patrols maintaining a presence in Kautikari to deter any recurrence of violence.

In parallel, senior Zonal Inspector Samaila Manza-who oversees local government and emirate affairs in five districts, including Bama, Chibok, Gwoza, Askira/Uba and Damboa-also confirmed that the attackers had indeed targeted Kautikari village. However, he cautioned that the full extent of the damage was still unknown, as investigators were still in the process of verifying the facts and the reports that had reached them. Local inhabitants of Kautikari also conveyed small bickering between the residents and the mass fighters.

According to a group identifying themselves as village elders, the men driving motorcycles into the community were carrying a strong intent to raid and call up fires. Several residents fled in the middle of the attack, but some were still caught up where the school was being attacked. One villager described how the attackers entered the village amid chaos, that the attackers took advantage of the present confusion in order to set the target aflame.

That man was killed when the attackers entered to burn the property. An animal provider was on the crossfire with the security squads; the movement was successful, resulting in the campus evacuation and overall safety remaining preserved. As regions with Boko Haram activity are constantly on high alert, the presence of Borno State Police forces remains high in the area.

In addition to safeguarding demarcated facilities, the Armed Forces also carry a heavy surveillance mission at key places in the state. Thus, the incident also reaffirmed the seriousness of the situation and the stiff armament being faced by security due to the actions of masked insurgents. While the local army and police force tried to comprehend the real direction of the threat within the borders of the area, the Kautikari community is now facing a more difficult time.

The explosion of the school building means that undisputed school operations might have to resume when the fire is fully extinguished and structures have been repaired. Meanwhile, restoring all to its former, stress conditions will require a large amount of the help to ensure that the attacked building is rebuilt, insurance coverage is provided in daily returns to them.

The local political electorate is standing up to the challenge, with the state trying to spawn more safety measures for schools and to ensure more security and the required assistance. Given the scale of the event, some relatives: In the future, state agencies are expected to appoint factors that will accompany strategic plans - the protection of students and teachers remains a priority.

City resources have also been raised to meet structural and safety measures so the schools can avoid future incidents. Meanwhile, the community is preparing yet again as security personnel pushes through a new set of patrol plans to provide the community ongoing observance. The above events occurred on Sunday according to the source, and this account offers a glimpse into how community members and local government officials are working to shield educational infrastructure





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Boko Haram Kautikari Village Borno State Government Day Secondary School Insurgency

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