Katsina Students Rally for Senator Lado's Governorship Bid, Urge Educational Support

Students and scholarship beneficiaries in Katsina State rallied to back Senator Lado's governorship campaign, calling on wealthy individuals and corporations to support education and expand access for students.

Students from tertiary institutions in Katsina State, along with scholarship beneficiaries, staged a rally on Sunday in support of Senator Lado 's governorship ambition. Addressing a joint press conference in Katsina , Saratu Lawal Maska of Umaru Musa Yar'adua University (UMYU) stated that the gathering aimed to seek greater support from wealthy individuals, major companies operating within and outside the state, government officials, and former public office holders.

She emphasized that such support would also help promote education and expand access for students across the state. She remarked, "Education elevates a poor person to the status of a king and can also reduce a king to an ordinary follower. Education is the light of life. Even the madness of an educated person is better than the ignorance of an uneducated one.

" She added, "It is unfortunate that education today is gradually becoming a privilege reserved only for the wealthy and those in power. " The student group acknowledged Senator Lado's contributions to the education sector, describing them as worthy of appreciation and commendation.

However, they noted that the prevailing economic hardship in the country underscores the need for increased educational support from wealthy individuals, companies, and other stakeholders to help students achieve their academic goals





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Katsina Senator Lado Education Rally Students

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