Katsina State: Three District Heads to Contest National Assembly Seats

In a surprising turn of events, three district heads in Katsina State, including the son of the late President Buhari and the former Aviation Minister, have declared their intention to run for office in the 2027 elections, sparking debate about the role of traditional rulers in politics.

A significant development is unfolding in Katsina State , Nigeria, as three prominent district heads have announced their intentions to contest in the 2027 National Assembly elections.

This unprecedented move involves Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation and district head of Sirika; Yusuf Buhari, son of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and district head of Kwasarawa; and Daha Umar-Faruk, son of the Emir of Daura and district head of Baure. All three intend to run under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Sirika aims for a Senate seat, while Buhari and Umar-Faruk are vying for positions in the House of Representatives.

The decision by these traditional leaders to enter the political arena has sparked considerable debate among political analysts and historians in Katsina State. While the Katsina Emirate Law, amended in 2025, does not explicitly prohibit district heads from seeking political office, many question the implications for the integrity and impartiality of traditional institutions. The district heads typically manage their domains through representatives (Wakilis) when they do not reside within them.

The motivations behind this collective ambition are speculated to range from economic factors and a desire for increased influence to a preemptive move to safeguard their positions against potential political interference. Experts like Kabir Yandaki, a political scientist at Ummaru Musa Yar’adu’a University, argue that the participation of top traditional rulers in partisan politics represents a decline in the respect afforded to these institutions.

He suggests that while legally permissible, it reflects a broader trend of eroding the integrity of traditional roles in the face of increasingly competitive and often unscrupulous political practices. Others, such as Hamza Saulawa of the Nigeria First Project Initiative, express concern that entering the political fray will expose traditional rulers to the same disrespect and scrutiny faced by other politicians, diminishing their revered status.

Baba Bala-Katsina, a cultural historian, warns that this development could lead to the complete politicization of traditional institutions in Katsina, mirroring situations in states like Kano and Adamawa, potentially resulting in restructuring of emirate hierarchies and amendments to existing laws. The situation raises fundamental questions about the role of traditional leadership in a modern democratic society and the potential consequences of blurring the lines between tradition and politics





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Katsina State District Heads National Assembly Politics Traditional Rulers APC

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