Katsina State Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Empowerment Through Sports and International Football Scouting

Katsina State Government has reiterated its dedication to youth empowerment via sports, highlighted by the successful second edition of the Malam Dikko Umar Radda Football Scouting Tournament. The event, held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, aimed to connect talented local footballers with professional clubs abroad, specifically partnering with FC Torpedo BelAZ Zhodino from Belarus. Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe emphasized the state's investment in sports infrastructure and creation of an enabling environment for investors and sports organisations. The initiative aligns with Governor Radda's vision to transform sports into a catalyst for economic growth and community development, offering pathways for professional careers and fostering international ties while showcasing the state's peaceful atmosphere and commitment to safety.

The Katsina State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people through sports and creating opportunities for them to pursue professional careers on the global stage.

The assurance came as the state welcomed members of the second edition of the Malam Dikko Umar Radda Football Scouting Tournament following the successful conclusion of the four-day talent hunt aimed at connecting promising footballers with professional clubs abroad. Speaking while receiving the delegation at the Old Government House in Katsina, Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe said the administration remains committed to supporting individuals and organisations willing to partner with the state in developing its human capital and promoting self-reliance among youths.

He emphasised that the government is creating an enabling environment for investors, development partners and sports organisations to contribute to the growth of Katsina's young population, particularly those aspiring to build careers in football and other fields. The deputy governor expressed delight that the state's football development efforts had attracted international attention, noting that the scouting initiative had reached as far as Belarus.

According to him, the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, which recently hosted the tournament, stands as one of the government's major investments in sports infrastructure and has attained international standards worthy of hosting global events and talent development programmes. Jobe commended the visiting scouts for conducting a thorough and transparent selection process, adding that the government is encouraged by the positive feedback regarding the state's peaceful atmosphere despite prevailing security narratives.

He reiterated the administration's determination to sustain stability and ensure the safety of both residents and foreign visitors. Earlier, the Coordinator of the Tournament and Director of the Katsina Football Academy, Shamsuddeen Makudawa, explained that the scouting tournament was initiated to provide a pathway for talented youths to secure professional football opportunities abroad.

He disclosed that the academy partnered with Belarusian side FC Torpedo BelAZ Zhodino, which deployed officials alongside a Katsina-born professional footballer, Hamza Hadi Mai-Dawa, currently playing in Belarus, to identify outstanding talents during the competition. Makudawa noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Radda's vision of transforming sports, particularly football, from a recreational activity into a catalyst for economic growth, youth empowerment and community development.

He expressed confidence that successful participants would not only secure professional contracts overseas but also return in the future to contribute to the development of their communities, the state, and the nation. As part of the visit, members of the delegation presented jerseys and souvenirs to the Deputy Governor in appreciation of the state's support for sports development.

The tournament had earlier transformed the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium into a hub of excitement as hundreds of young footballers showcased their talents before international scouts in pursuit of life-changing opportunities with professional clubs in Belarus. The initiative is widely seen as another significant step in Katsina State's drive to harness sports as a vehicle for youth development, economic empowerment, and international exposure





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