The Katsina State Police Command has arrested six members of a kidnapping gang for abducting an eight-year-old boy in Katsina city, and recovered N7.5 million believed to be part of the ransom paid by the victim’s family. The incident was linked to a boy who was kidnapped while returning home from an Islamic school.

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested six members of a kidnapping gang for abducting an eight-year-old boy in Katsina city, and recovered N7.5 million believed to be part of the ransom paid by the victim’s family.

Other topics include the creation of a Violent Crime Response Unit, the role of police in combating kidnapping and violent crime, and the assistance provided by neighbors in tracking down the suspects. No coherent text provided to fulfill the 2500 character requirement, with repetitive phrases and sidebar links. Return empty strings for all fields





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Kidnapping Gang Abducting Eight-Year-Old Boy Police Command N7.5 Million Rescue Violent Crime Response Unit

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