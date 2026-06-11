Katsina State Police Command Arrests 225 Suspects in Massive Security Crackdown

The Katsina State Police Command reported the arrest of 225 suspects involved in kidnapping, banditry, and drug trafficking, alongside the rescue of 17 victims and recovery of livestock and narcotics.

The Katsina State Police Command has revealed a significant breakthrough in its fight against organized crime, announcing the arrest of 225 suspects during the month of May 2026.

This disclosure was made by the Command spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, during the presentation of the operational scorecard for the month. Under the strategic guidance of Commissioner of Police Ali Umar Fage, the police force has intensified its approach to maintaining law and order through a combination of intelligence-led operations, strategic joint patrols, and enhanced collaboration between various security agencies.

According to the spokesperson, the primary objective of these intensified efforts is to proactively dismantle criminal networks and restore a sense of safety and security for the citizens of Katsina State. The scale of the arrests reflects the diverse range of criminal activities plaguing the region. Specifically, the command apprehended seven individuals suspected of kidnapping and ten others linked to armed robbery.

Additionally, one suspected armed bandit and two informants were taken into custody, highlighting the police's effort to cut off the communication lines used by criminal gangs. The crackdown on narcotics was also a priority, resulting in the arrest of 21 suspected drug peddlers.

Furthermore, the police dealt with violent crimes, arresting ten suspects for murder and culpable homicide, while thirty-six individuals were detained on charges of rape and sodomy. Thirteen social miscreants and another 130 persons were arrested for various other offences, demonstrating a comprehensive sweep of criminal elements across the state. In terms of judicial progress, the command reported that 150 major cases were officially recorded and acted upon.

Out of these, 109 cases have already been charged to court for prosecution following the completion of thorough investigations. This indicates a commitment not only to arrests but to ensuring that perpetrators face the full weight of the law. A particularly heartening outcome of these operations was the successful rescue of 17 kidnapped victims, who were safely returned to their families, providing a glimmer of hope to those affected by the kidnapping epidemic in the Northwest.

The operations also yielded a substantial amount of recovered contraband and stolen property. The police successfully recovered 466 suspected rustled animals, which is a critical blow to the economy of cattle rustlers.

In addition to livestock, the command seized three vehicles, 22 motorcycles, and four bags of vandalized span wires. The war on drugs also saw significant seizures, including 141 Exol tablets, 190 sachets of Diazepam, 170 wraps of suspected Indian hemp, 49 D5 tablets, 133 Pregabalin tablets, and five packs of Dexamethasone. These substances are often used by criminals to embolden themselves or sold to vulnerable youth, and their removal from the streets is a vital step in community stabilization.

DSP Abubakar Sadiq attributed these successes to the sustained synergy between different security agencies, noting that the sharing of real-time intelligence and joint tactical operations were key to these victories. He expressed deep gratitude to the Katsina State Government, led by Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, for providing unwavering support. He also extended appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for providing the necessary logistical and moral backing required to sustain such high-intensity operations.

The police command emphasized that they would not be complacent despite these achievements and would continue to hunt down criminal elements. Katsina State remains one of the most heavily impacted regions in Nigeria's Northwest, frequently targeted by banditry and kidnapping syndicates. These groups often attack rural communities, target farmers in their fields, and ambush travellers on highways. In response, security agencies have mapped out identified flashpoints and established a persistent presence to deter attacks.

The current operational strategy aims to create a secure environment where agriculture and commerce can thrive without the constant fear of violence. Through the combination of tactical strikes and community policing, the command hopes to permanently curb the influence of bandits and restore peace to the region





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