Katsina State LGAs Reach Truce with Armed Groups Under Operation Safe Corridor

Local authorities in Sabuwa and Matazu LGAs of Katsina State, Nigeria, achieved peace agreements with armed group leaders on September 21, 2025. The meetings, facilitated by the federal government's Operation Safe Corridor, involved community leaders and aimed to address conflict and foster stability.

On September 21, 2025, at 12:27 pm, stakeholders in two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina state reportedly achieved a truce with leaders of armed groups . This significant development occurred under the framework of the federal government’s Operation Safe Corridor initiative, designed to facilitate peace and reconciliation in regions affected by insecurity.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication that focuses on the Lake Chad region, separate peace meetings were held on Saturday in Sabuwa and Matazu LGAs. These meetings brought together a diverse range of participants, including local authorities, community leaders, and, most importantly, leaders of the armed groups themselves. The aim of these gatherings was to initiate dialogue, address grievances, and establish a foundation for lasting peace and stability within the affected communities. The success of these initial meetings marks a crucial step towards mitigating the ongoing security challenges and fostering a safer environment for the residents of Katsina state.\The meeting in Sabuwa LGA was held at Dugun Muazu village. Key figures in attendance included Sagir Tanimu, the executive chairman of the LGA, and Ibrahim Danjuma, the state assembly member representing the constituency. Their presence underscored the importance of governmental support and involvement in the peace process. Other notable attendees were Umar Manmada, the state adviser on health institutions, and Ibrahim Ibrahim (Yarima Kogo), a respected community elder. On the other side of the table, representing the armed groups, were several prominent figures, including Kabiru, Maisaje, Kachalla Adamu Risku, Idi Mawange, Kachalla Damina, Kachalla Murtala, Kachalla Shua’ibu, Kachalla Dawa, and Kachalla Maitantan. Zagazola Makama's report highlighted that local officials emphasized that the discussions were primarily focused on the crucial issues of reconciliation and the immediate cessation of hostilities. Both sides reportedly pledged to “remain committed towards peace and stability” in the region, a commitment that is vital to the success of the initiative. The presence of such a wide array of stakeholders demonstrates the complex nature of the conflict and the comprehensive approach required to achieve a sustainable resolution.\Simultaneously, a similar peace meeting was convened in Matazu LGA, taking place at Yargeza primary school in Dan-Musa. This parallel effort highlights the strategic importance of addressing security concerns on a broader scale and ensuring that peace efforts are comprehensive and inclusive. Representing the armed groups at the Matazu meeting were Muhammadu, Sani Yellow, and Ummaru Manore. They participated through a mediator, Hamisu Bastari, emphasizing the critical role that intermediaries play in facilitating communication and trust-building between conflicting parties. After approximately one hour and 40 minutes of deliberation, which concluded at 3:40 pm, both parties provided assurances that they would dedicate themselves to working towards ensuring “lasting peace and stability” not only in Matazu but also in the surrounding communities. This mutual commitment is a testament to the shared desire for a more secure and peaceful future. Authorities in both LGAs have indicated that they will continue wider consultations with other stakeholders and community leaders as a key part of their ongoing efforts to consolidate the peace process. This further emphasizes the commitment to an inclusive approach that will give the process a higher probability of lasting success, hopefully leading to a brighter future for the people of Katsina state





