Katsina, UNICEF to Vaccinate 2.6 Million Children Against Polio From November 7

Katsina State Government and UNICEF will vaccinate over 2.6 million children aged 0 to 59 months against polio in 28 high-risk Local Government Areas from November 7 to 10, 2026, using multiple strategies and integrated health services.

The Katsina State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is set to vaccinate more than 2.6 million children against polio across 28 Local Government Areas.

The campaign targets children aged zero to 59 months and will run from November 7 to 10, 2026. The Acting Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr Shama'u Abba, announced this at a press conference yesterday. She was represented by the agency's Education Officer, Dr Mukhtar Mahmud. The vaccination exercise will cover 299 wards across the implementing councils, which she described as high-risk areas.

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Low Risk Councils Excluded From Polio Drive

It aims to reach no fewer than 2,688,730 children aged 0 to 59 months. The campaign will not be extended to six of the state's 34 councils: Bindawa, Dutsi, Kankia, Kusada, Safana and Sandamu, as they are deemed low-risk areas. Overall, 28 of the state's 34 Local Government Areas will participate in this round, covering over 17,000 settlements. Dr Abba explained that the vaccination exercise would deploy different strategies to ensure eligible children are reached.

These include house-to-house visits, transit and special teams, fixed vaccination posts, and temporary fixed posts, as well as Directly Observed Polio Vaccination (DOPV). The operational schedule provides for two days of DOPV activities, four days of house-to-house vaccination, and two additional days of mop-up exercises to reach children missed during the main campaign.

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Vaccines And Healthcare Interventions To Be Deployed

Children will receive the novel Oral Polio Vaccine Type 2 (nOPV2), bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV), and the fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) in line with approved health guidelines. She emphasised that children who had received polio vaccines during previous campaigns must still be presented for vaccination, in line with the campaign's guidelines. The exercise will also incorporate other essential healthcare interventions through the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Week and the SARMAAN II Project.

These aim to improve access to preventive health services for children and pregnant women. Dr Abba expressed confidence that collaboration among health authorities, development partners, media organisations, and community stakeholders would help ensure that no eligible child is missed. The State Health Educator and Health Promotion Officer of the Katsina State Primary Health Care Agency, Dr Mukhtar Mahmud, disclosed the details on Thursday during a Mass Mobilisation Dialogue held at the State Polio Emergency Operations Centre in Katsina.

Stakeholders Mobilise To Strengthen Public Awareness Campaigns

The dialogue brought together journalists, social media influencers, NYSC members, and U-Reporters to strengthen public awareness and community mobilisation ahead of the campaign. Dr Mahmud said the exercise is organised by the Katsina State Government through the Primary Health Care Agency in collaboration with development partners as part of sustained efforts to eradicate polio and safeguard children from the debilitating disease.

He urged journalists, social media influencers, NYSC members, and U-Reporters to intensify public enlightenment by sharing accurate and verified information, promoting acceptance of the vaccines, and encouraging parents to make their children available for immunisation. He also called on participants to help counter rumours and misinformation, stressing that false information can spread rapidly, create fear and confusion, and discourage families from accepting life-saving interventions.

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The dialogue also reviewed the successes, challenges, and lessons from previous vaccination campaigns, with stakeholders agreeing on strategies to improve coverage and ensure that every eligible child is protected during the November exercise.