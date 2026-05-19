Katsina State Hisbah Board Arrests Native Doctor, Two Women for Spiritual Activities

The Hisbah Board in Dutsinma, Katsina State, arrested a native doctor and two women for suspicious spiritual activities. The husband of one of the women accused the suspects of performing spiritual attacks on him, and they were allegedly involved in the preparation of a potent charm.

The Katsina State Hisbah Board in Dutsinma Local Government Area has arrested a native doctor and two women over alleged involvement in questionable spiritual activities .

The suspect's husband had accused them of performing spiritual attacks on him. The women were allegedly asked by the native doctor to provide her husband's semen for the preparation of a charm, and they were instructed to visit him alone whenever her husband was absent. The Hisbah Board is still investigating and will determine the necessary disciplinary action against the suspects





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Katsina State Hisbah Board Dutsinma Local Government Area Spiritual Activities Native Doctor Witchcraft Charm

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