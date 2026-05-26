Katsina State Governor Expresses Grief Over Fatal Road Accident

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, has expressed grief over the death of 12 persons in a tragic road accident along the Kano–Katsina Highway. The fatal crash, which occurred at Gidan Mutum Daya around 8:30 pm on Sunday, involved a head-on collision between a trailer and a vehicle operating under a Public–Private Partnership arrangement with the Katsina State Transport Authority.

Katsina State Governor , Mallam Dikko Radda, has expressed grief over the death of 12 persons in a tragic road accident along the Kano–Katsina Highway. The fatal crash , which occurred at Gidan Mutum Daya around 8:30 pm on Sunday, involved a head-on collision between a trailer and a vehicle operating under a Public–Private Partnership arrangement with the Katsina State Transport Authority.

Six victims, including the driver, died instantly at the scene, while six others later died at the hospital. According to the statement, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident that claimed 12 lives along the Kano-Katsina Highway. The Governor described the incident as devastating and painful, noting that Katsina State has lost valuable citizens under deeply unfortunate circumstances.

The crash occurred at Gidan Mutum Daya around 8:30 p.m. yesterday and involved a head-on collision between a trailer and a vehicle operating under a Public-Private Partnership with the Katsina State Transport Authority. Six victims, including the driver, died on the spot, while six others later died at the hospital. Two injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Katsina General Hospital, while five others with minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

Governor Radda noted with sadness that the tragedy occurred during the blessed first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, a sacred period in Islam, making the loss even more painful for the bereaved families and the Muslim community. He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept their return as an act of faith, and grant them Al-Jannah Firdaus. He also prayed for strength, patience, and comfort for their families to bear the irreplaceable loss.

We have lost precious lives in a heartbreaking and unfortunate circumstance. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and has plunged our state into mourning. Governor Radda further urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly observe road safety regulations to prevent future occurrences on the highways.

On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, he extended condolences to the bereaved families, the management and staff of the Katsina State Transport Authority, and all others affected. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

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MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katsina State Governor Road Accident Fatal Crash Public-Private Partnership Katsina State Transport Authority Gidan Mutum Daya Head-On Collision Six Victims Driver Six Others Later Died At The Hospital Two Injured Persons Katsina General Hospital Minor Injuries Bereaved Families Muslim Community Almighty Allah Al-Jannah Firdaus Road Safety Regulations Condolences Bereaved Families Management And Staff Katsina State Transport Authority Others Affected

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