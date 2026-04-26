Katsina Police Warn Applicants Against Fraud in Constable Recruitment

The Katsina State Police Command has cautioned applicants for the upcoming police constable recruitment examination to be vigilant against fraudsters and adhere to official procedures. The examination is scheduled for April 28-30 at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic. Applicants must present valid NIN slips, invitation slips, and adhere to a specific dress code. The recruitment process is free of charge.

The Katsina State Police Command has issued a crucial advisory to all applicants preparing to participate in the upcoming Police Constable recruitment examination. This announcement, released on Sunday through the command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, and directly from Commissioner of Police Ali Umar-Fage, emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to established procedures to safeguard applicants from potential fraudulent activities.

The nationwide examination is meticulously planned to occur between April 28th and April 30th specifically within Katsina State. The designated location for the examination is the Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, conveniently situated along Dutsin-Ma Road, providing a centralized and accessible venue for all eligible candidates.

Commissioner Umar-Fage clearly stated that participation in the written examination is exclusively reserved for those individuals who have successfully navigated and passed the preceding stages of the recruitment process – namely, the rigorous physical and credential screening exercises. This ensures that only qualified candidates proceed to the next phase, maintaining the integrity and standards of the recruitment process. To facilitate a smooth and organized examination process, applicants are instructed to access the official recruitment portal beginning April 24th.

This online access will allow them to print their personalized, coloured examination invitation slips. These slips are vital as they contain critical details including the candidate’s assigned examination date, specific time slot, and the precise venue within the Polytechnic. The command underscores the necessity of carefully reviewing these details to avoid any confusion or missed opportunities.

Furthermore, the Commissioner highlighted the mandatory requirements for presentation at the examination centre. Candidates must bring a valid National Identification Number (NIN) slip, issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). This NIN slip must feature a clear, recognizable photograph of the applicant for verification purposes. Alongside the NIN slip, candidates must also present their printed coloured invitation slip and a functional writing pen.

The approved dress code for all applicants is strictly enforced: a plain white T-shirt, white shorts, and white canvas shoes. This standardized attire aims to maintain uniformity and facilitate easy identification during the examination. In a firm stance against corruption and exploitation, the Police Commissioner unequivocally reiterated that the entire recruitment process is entirely free of charge.

He strongly cautioned applicants against engaging with any individuals or organized groups who may attempt to solicit money under the pretense of offering assistance or guaranteeing recruitment. Such actions are illegal and constitute fraudulent activity. The command has pledged to vigorously pursue and prosecute anyone found involved in such deceptive practices, ensuring they face the full consequences of the law.

Commissioner Umar-Fage further advised candidates to meticulously adhere to the schedule indicated on their invitation slips, emphasizing the importance of arriving at their designated examination centres well in advance of the scheduled start time. This proactive approach will allow candidates to settle in, avoid unnecessary stress, and contribute to an orderly and efficient examination environment. Maintaining orderliness throughout the exercise is also a key expectation.

The Katsina State Police Command appeals to all eligible applicants to fully comply with these guidelines, fostering a transparent, fair, and successful recruitment process. The commitment to a merit-based selection process is paramount, and the command is dedicated to ensuring that the most qualified individuals are selected to serve within the police force





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Katsina Police Police Recruitment Fraud Alert Constable Examination NIN

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