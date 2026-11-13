Katsina Inaugurates 1,008 Forest Guards to Tackle Bandits and Secure Reserves

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda inaugurated 1,008 forest guards trained for eight weeks in combat and intelligence gathering to protect forest reserves from bandits, terrorists, cattle rustlers and illegal tree fellers. The guards will work with about 3,000 Community Watch Corps members and other security outfits, with immediate deployment to vulnerable communities.

The Katsina State Government on Friday inaugurated 1,008 forest guards to strengthen security in forest reserves and tackle the activities of bandits, terrorists, cattle rustlers and illegal tree fellers.

Governor Dikko Radda made this known during the graduation and passing-out ceremony of the forest guards held at the People's Square, Government House, Katsina. He charged them to discharge their duties diligently and serve as worthy ambassadors of the country and the communities they represent.

Also read Food Security: ECOWAS launches $650m rice project, inaugurates steering committee

Governor Details Forest Guard Deployment

According to the governor, the forest guards would work in collaboration with about 3,000 members of the state-owned Community Watch Corps, the Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilantes and hunters to secure forests and other security-prone areas across the state. Radda assured the personnel that his administration would provide the necessary equipment and support to enable them to perform their responsibilities effectively.

He said the state government would provide whatever they need to make their work easier and ensure they fully carry out their duties in protecting forest areas across the state. He lamented that the state's forest reserves, which previously served as sources of livelihood for surrounding communities, had become hideouts for criminal elements and places of terror where non-state actors held sway.

Advertisement

Radda, however, highlighted measures introduced by his administration, including the establishment of the Community Watch Corps and support for conventional security agencies, which had contributed significantly to reducing banditry and terrorism across the state and its forests. He commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating the establishment of forest guards in several states, describing the initiative as a major step towards securing the country's forest areas. He said the effort would go a long way to securing the nation's forest areas.

NSA Addresses New Security Personnel

Also speaking, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said the 1,008 personnel would be deployed immediately to vulnerable communities to gather intelligence, protect forest reserves and support efforts to tackle insecurity. Ribadu, who was represented by a former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services, I.O. Shotoyo, charged the guards to uphold discipline, professionalism and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties. He said, The nation counts on you.

We expect you to serve with courage, discipline and integrity such that you will be able to reclaim every inch of our forests. Earlier, the forest guards' trainer, Lt. Col. George Agar, disclosed that the 1,008 personnel comprised 990 men and 18 women, who underwent eight weeks of intensive training.

He said the training covered various combat situations, including the handling of AK-47 rifles, intelligence gathering, night operations, confronting suspected terrorists, rescuing abducted persons and preventing illegal tree felling. Agar expressed confidence that the training had equipped the personnel with the necessary skills to confront security threats and protect forest reserves. The personnel were largely recruited from communities around forest areas affected by insecurity and are expected to commence operations immediately.