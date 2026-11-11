Katsina Hisbah Bans Night Hawking by Girls After 10pm Across State

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned night hawking by girls after 10pm daily, citing protection from abuse and compliance with Islamic principles, and announced new regulations for traditional medicine dealers and brothels.

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned night hawking by girls across the state, ordering that the practice must stop by 10pm daily. The Commandant General of the board, Saifullahi Musa, announced the directive on Tuesday during a press briefing at the board's headquarters.

Musa said the measure was intended to protect girls from abuse and other social risks while ensuring that public activities complied with Islamic teachings. According to him, the restriction covers motor parks, markets and other public places where hawking takes place across the state. He disclosed that Hisbah personnel would be deployed to strategic locations, including markets and motor parks, to ensure compliance with the directive.

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Hisbah Warns Parents Over Night Hawking

The commandant also cautioned parents against allowing their children, particularly girls, to hawk late at night, urging them to take greater responsibility for their safety and welfare. Musa said the board had received reports of girls involved in night trading being exposed to sexual abuse and other activities considered contrary to Islamic principles. Reports indicate that some of these girls engage in illicit activities, while others are raped and some commit adultery, he stated.

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These practices are against the teachings of Islam, and we will not allow them to continue. The directive comes amid wider concerns about the risks faced by children engaged in street trading. Research on child hawking in Nigeria has linked the practice to household economic pressures and identified risks including harassment, robbery and disruption to children's education.

Hisbah Expands Moral Enforcement Mandate

The Katsina State Hisbah Board was established by Governor Dikko Radda in 2023 as part of efforts to address social and moral concerns in the state. Its activities include promoting Islamic values and intervening in social and family-related matters. In another development, Musa said the board would begin regulating traditional medicine dealers to ensure that their activities aligned with Islamic values.

He expressed concern over the use of vulgar and offensive language by some practitioners when advertising their products, warning that the board would no longer tolerate such conduct. The Hisbah chief also raised concerns about reports of brothels reopening in some parts of the state, directing operators to close their establishments or face legal action.

Alcohol Ban Remains in Force

He further reiterated that the ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks, particularly beer, remained in force in Katsina, warning traders against selling alcohol in public places. Musa called on residents, especially Muslims, to support the board in carrying out its responsibilities, maintaining that the agency was established to promote compliance with Islamic principles rather than victimise members of the public.

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He assured residents that the board would discharge its duties within the provisions of its enabling law while enforcing its mandates across the state.