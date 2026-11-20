Police in Abuja hold Katsina State security aides SP Abdulganiyu and DSP Hassan Bello for five days amid deepening feud with Ibrahim Kabir Masari over alleged billboard destruction.

The Chief Security Officer and Aide-de-Camp to Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda have been detained by the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja for five days. Security officials SP Abdulganiyu and DSP Hassan Bello were summoned by Force Headquarters earlier this week and have remained in custody since Monday. Their absence has disrupted Governor Radda's ongoing political campaign activities across the state.

The Detention Mechanism and Timeline

The two security officers were reportedly invited for questioning in connection with the lingering investigation into the destruction of campaign billboards. The controversy centers on materials bearing the photograph of President Bola Tinubu, which were allegedly torn down in the Katsina area. The detention marks a significant escalation in the enforcement of the ongoing probe, which has now extended to the Governor's inner circle.

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The timeline of the incident began with the invitation issued by the police, which led to the immediate removal of the officers from their posts. Sources confirm that the pair has not been seen accompanying Governor Radda during his recent campaign rallies, including a key event in Baure Local Government Area. This visible absence has fueled speculation regarding the severity of their involvement in the alleged crimes.

Political Feud with Ibrahim Kabir Masari

The core of this dispute lies in a deepening political rift between Governor Radda and Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political and Other Matters. Masari has been the most vocal critic of the Governor's administration, accusing his aides of orchestrating the destruction of party materials. This personal and professional disagreement has now spilled over into legal proceedings involving state security personnel.

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The tension was publicly highlighted in a BBC Hausa interview published on November 16. In this broadcast, Masari accused specific aides of the governor, including the ADC and CSO, of leading youths to destroy the billboards under the cover of darkness. He described this incident as the initial trigger for his growing disagreement with Governor Radda, framing it as an act of insubordination against the ruling party.

Historical Context and Legal Precedents

This recent detention is not an isolated event but part of a broader series of legal challenges that began in August. During that period, the governor's security aides were previously questioned by the police in Abuja regarding the destruction of campaign materials along the Modoji Junction-Katsina Government House Road. At that time, they were arrested alongside Aminu Sanda, also known as Aminu Nesta.

Aminu Sanda was detained for several weeks and subsequently charged with treasonable felony, a move that drew significant national attention. Although Sanda has since been released and denies involvement in the destruction, the legal status of his case remains unclear. The re-arrest of SP Abdulganiyu and DSP Hassan Bello raises critical questions about whether the earlier investigation has been formally reopened or if new allegations have surfaced against the security officers.

Impact on Katsina APC Cohesion

The detention of these high-profile security officers has intensified the division within the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State. The political landscape is now sharply split into two factions: those loyal to Governor Radda, referred to as Katsina APC, and those aligned with Ibrahim Kabir Masari and the presidency, known as Katsina/Abuja APC. This internal strife threatens the party's unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Official responses from the Governor's office have been cautious, with Director-General of Media Maiwada Danmalam declining to comment on the security officers' status. He stated he was not authorized to speak on their behalf. However, Danmalam firmly denied reports suggesting that Chief of Staff Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir had also been arrested, confirming that Nasir was present at a campaign office in Dandagoro, Batagarawa, on the evening of the report.

Political observers express concern that this continuous conflict could severely damage the APC's organizational structure in the region. The involvement of the police force in what is effectively a political dispute between a State Governor and a Presidential Adviser underscores the high stakes of the power struggle. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the legal process will resolve these allegations or further entrench the partisan divide in Katsina.