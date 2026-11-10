Katsina Governor Removes KTTV General Manager Abba Zayyan

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has dismissed KTTV General Manager Abba Zayyan for failing to meet international standards despite significant government investment in the broadcaster's infrastructure and operations.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has ordered the immediate removal of Malam Abba Zayyan from his position as General Manager of Katsina State Television, commonly known as KTTV. The dismissal stems from a failure to align the state broadcaster with the administration's strategic agenda despite substantial financial and infrastructural support provided by the government.

Reasons For The Sudden Dismissal

The decision to terminate the services of Malam Abba Zayyan was announced on Tuesday by Ibrahim Mohammed, who serves as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. The official statement highlighted that the state government had invested heavily in repositioning the station to meet international broadcasting standards. This investment included the provision of modern equipment and the upgrade of critical infrastructure.

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Despite these extensive interventions, Governor Radda expressed deep disappointment regarding the station's continued performance below expectations. The administration noted that KTTV failed to effectively communicate government policies, programmes, and achievements to the citizens of Katsina State and the wider audience. This lack of alignment with the government's vision for transparency and accountability was the primary catalyst for the leadership change.

Government Investment And Vision

The Katsina State government had previously provided full institutional support to transform KTTV into a vibrant, professional, and competitive media organization. The goal was to enable the station to project the image of Katsina State effectively on both local and broader platforms. Governor Radda stressed that every public institution must deliver efficiently to uphold the administration's commitment to quality service delivery.

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The administration emphasized that the substantial resources poured into the broadcaster were intended to create a competitive entity capable of meeting global standards. The failure of the leadership to leverage these resources for effective public communication was viewed as a significant deviation from the expected operational outcomes. This disconnect between investment and performance necessitated direct executive intervention.

Interim Leadership Arrangement

To ensure the continuity of operations at KTTV, Governor Radda directed the most senior officer currently at the station to assume leadership responsibilities immediately. This acting arrangement is designed to maintain the station's output while the state searches for a substantive General Manager. The appointment of a permanent replacement will follow established governmental procedures for hiring senior executive roles.

The interim leadership structure aims to prevent any disruption in the broadcast services provided to the public. By placing the most senior officer in charge, the administration ensures that experienced personnel manage the daily operations and strategic direction of the broadcaster during the transition period. This step underscores the government's priority to maintain stable media operations.

Official Statements And Future Steps

While announcing the leadership change, Governor Radda publicly appreciated Malam Abba Zayyan for his service to the state. The Governor extended best wishes to the former General Manager for success in his future endeavors. This formal acknowledgment serves to recognize past contributions while simultaneously signaling a new direction for the institution.

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The state government remains committed to ensuring that KTTV becomes a model for public service broadcasting in Nigeria. The upcoming appointment of a substantive General Manager will be critical in realizing the administration's vision for the station. All stakeholders are expected to cooperate with the interim leadership to facilitate a smooth transition and restore the broadcaster's intended impact.