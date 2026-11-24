Katsina State establishes an inquiry committee into allegations of sexual harassment against the Daura Emir by Polish tourist Mirka Czee. Government vows justice.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has initiated a formal investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the Daura Emir by Polish national Mirka Czee. The administration moved quickly to address the controversy, which erupted after the tourist released video evidence of an alleged uncomfortable encounter during her cultural tour of Nigeria. This development marks a significant intervention by the state leadership into a matter that has sparked intense public debate and international attention.

Government Constitutes Inquiry Committee

The Katsina State Government confirmed the establishment of a specialized committee tasked with investigating the claims and advising on appropriate regulatory actions. Dr Bala Salisu Zango, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, issued a statement on Tuesday outlining the executive's stance on the matter. The governor expressed significant displeasure and deep concern regarding the nature of the accusations brought forth by the visitor. He assured the public that the recommendations resulting from the committee's findings would be fully implemented to ensure justice is served.

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Tourist Details Palace Encounter

Mirka Czee, who travels under the Instagram handle @beduinqa, detailed the alleged incident which occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2026. She stated she was visiting the Daura Emirate palace as part of a thirty-day tour designed to experience Nigeria's cultural diversity across multiple cities. Her itinerary included visits to Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar, Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Daura, where she reported mostly positive interactions with local residents. She described the initial welcome at the palace as respectful, with officials showing her around the grounds and explaining the history of Daura within the broader context of Hausa heritage.

Allegations of Unwanted Conduct

The controversy centers on Mirka's claim that the situation deteriorated when she was taken back to meet the Emir alone in a private room. She alleged that the traditional ruler held her hand during conversation, making her feel deeply uncomfortable before proceeding to kiss her cheeks and touch her breasts without her consent. Mirka stated that she made the encounter public because she believes other women may have experienced similar unwanted conduct without having the platform to speak out about their experiences.

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Institutional and Police Responses

The Daura Emirate Council acknowledged awareness of the circulating video and announced it was examining the footage to determine its authenticity. Spokesperson Ibrahim Murtala Daura stated the institution was reviewing the recording to check for manipulation or artificial generation. Conversely, an unnamed palace source reportedly denied the allegations entirely, insisting that no such event occurred during the visit. Meanwhile, Premium Times reported that the Katsina State Police Command had not received a formal complaint, raising questions about the current status of any criminal investigation.

Human Rights Advocacy and Next Steps

Amnesty International Nigeria has urged the Katsina State Government and law enforcement agencies to conduct a transparent and independent investigation. The human rights organization emphasized the critical need for accountability and strict adherence to due process in handling the case. Although the government did not disclose the specific membership, terms of reference, or timeline for the inquiry committee's report, officials maintained that justice would be served. The outcome of this investigation will likely define the state's approach to protecting cultural visitors while upholding the dignity of traditional institutions.