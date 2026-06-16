Katsina Governor Imposes Fresh Security Measures: Bans Jerrycan Fuel Sales, Closes POS Shops and Phone Charging Centers

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has issued an executive order banning the sale and transportation of petroleum products in jerrycans, closing Point of Sale businesses and commercial phone-charging points in Matazu and Musawa LGAs, and banning motorcycles in those areas to combat banditry and kidnapping.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has announced a series of stringent security measures aimed at curbing the escalating threats of banditry and kidnapping across the state.

The measures, which include a ban on the sale and transportation of petroleum products in jerrycans, were revealed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, on Tuesday. The governor's directives are part of an Executive Order that emerged from an emergency security meeting attended by security agencies, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders. The meeting focused on dismantling the logistical and communication networks that criminal elements have been exploiting to perpetrate their attacks.

Among the key provisions, the sale, purchase, transportation, and storage of petroleum products in jerrycans is banned effective immediately throughout Katsina State. This measure aims to prevent the diversion of fuel supplies to bandits operating in remote hideouts.

Additionally, the governor ordered the immediate closure of all Point of Sale businesses and commercial phone-charging points in Matazu and Musawa Local Government Areas. Security assessments have indicated that these facilities are being used by criminal networks to facilitate their activities, providing both financial and communication support.

Furthermore, the use of motorcycles has been banned in these two LGAs to disrupt the mobility of bandits who frequently rely on motorcycles for their operations. Governor Radda emphasized that the safety of citizens remains the highest priority of his administration. He assured residents that the government will continue to collaborate closely with security agencies to restore peace and stability across the state.

He called on the public to support the security efforts by complying fully with the directives and by providing useful information to security agencies whenever necessary. The state government warned that it will not treat any defaulters with leniency. The statement concluded by reiterating the government's commitment to taking all lawful and necessary measures to ensure that communities in Katsina remain safe, secure, and conducive to economic and social activities.

Katsina has been one of the states hardest hit by banditry and kidnapping in northwestern Nigeria. These new measures are part of a broader strategy to address the security challenges. The ban on jerrycan fuel sales is expected to cut off a key supply line to bandits who often store fuel for their motorcycles and vehicles. The closure of POS and phone-charging points targets the financial and communication lifelines of criminal networks.

The motorcycle ban aims to reduce the speed and stealth of attacks. Residents have expressed mixed reactions, with some welcoming the tough stance while others worry about the impact on daily life, especially for those who rely on motorcycles for transport. The government has promised to review the restrictions as security improves. The executive order also underscores the determination of the state government to take decisive action against criminal elements, leveraging intelligence and community cooperation.

Security analysts note that such measures, if effectively enforced, could significantly reduce the operational capacity of bandits. However, they also caution that without addressing underlying issues like poverty and unemployment, banditry may persist. The state government is reportedly working on complementary programs to provide alternative livelihoods for vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, security forces have been placed on high alert to ensure compliance with the new directives. The Katsina State Police Command has assured residents that patrols will be intensified and that any violations will be met with swift penalties. The government also urged traditional rulers and community leaders to help in sensitizing the public and reporting suspicious activities. This multi-pronged approach reflects the complexity of the security situation in Katsina and the need for both hard and soft measures.

As the state implements these restrictions, citizens are hopeful that the tide of insecurity will turn, allowing for a return to normalcy





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Katsina Banditry Security Executive Order Fuel Ban

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