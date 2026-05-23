Katsina Governor Declares APC Support for Tinubu's Re-Election Bid

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda has said members of the All Progressives Congress in the state have declared their support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Governor of Katsina State Dikko Radda has revealed that members of the All Progressives Congress in the state have declared their support for President Bola Tinubu 's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Radda, APC members gathered at their various wards and local government areas to participate in the process aimed at endorsing President Tinubu as the party's candidate for the next presidential election. He commended the turnout of party supporters, saying it reflected confidence in the leadership of the APC and the democratic process in the country. This is a testimony of democratic processes and democratic development in our nation.

As a party man, today, I came here as an APC member to exercise my right. We are here with the teeming population, all of them in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to clinch our ticket and be our flagbearer for the 2027 general elections. What we saw today has given us confidence and strengthened us that in 2027, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come back for his second term to steer the affairs of this nation.

Despite criticisms and negative narratives against the president, Radda insisted that the support base of the APC in Katsina remained strong. All this noise by the noisemakers who are creating negative impressions is not true. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on ground and is being supported by the teeming APC members in the state and the teeming population. You can see it yourself.

It is not something that we need to blow our trumpet about, but you can testify to the kind of support he is enjoying from our people. This is a good test, and it has improved and given us confidence that come 2027, at all levels, APC is going to win the election by God's grace. Radda also dismissed the criticisms and negative narratives against the president, insisting that the support base of the APC in Katsina remained strong.

He acknowledged that the president's popularity was evident in the turnout of party supporters, and that this reflected confidence in the leadership of the APC and the democratic process in the country





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APC Katsina State President Bola Tinubu Election 2027 Nigeria Politics

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