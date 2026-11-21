The Katsina State Government has ordered Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita to substantiate allegations against Governor Dikko Umaru Radda within 48 hours or face legal action.

The Katsina State Government has issued a strict 48-hour deadline to Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate, requiring him to provide concrete evidence for his serious allegations against Governor Dikko Umaru Radda. This ultimatum was formally communicated on Friday by Salisu Bala Zango, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, who served as the primary voice for the state administration in this escalating political dispute. The government has directed that the former senator must substantiate his claims by Sunday or face potential legal consequences for what they describe as unsubstantiated accusations.

Government Demands Evidence on Governor Accident Allegations

Commissioner Zango explicitly challenged Senator Kaita to clarify his assertions regarding the contents found inside Governor Dikko Umaru Radda's vehicle following a recent road accident on the Daura-Katsina highway. The administration's response followed a video statement shared on TM Hausa, which outlined the specific details that require immediate verification. Zango emphasized that the governor must be protected from rumors concerning individuals the politician allegedly referred to as prostitutes, homosexuals, or other questionable characters associated with him.

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The state government insists that these claims were made without any basis and demand that the ADC candidate name the specific individuals he referenced in his public comments. The ultimatum serves as a formal warning that continued dissemination of such allegations without proof will result in legal proceedings. This move marks a significant shift from rhetorical political attacks to a demand for factual accountability regarding the governor's personal conduct following the accident where several accompanying individuals sustained injuries.

Kaita's Criticisms of APC Governance and Security Record

Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita initiated this controversy during an interview with the Katsina State Correspondents' Chapel at his residence in Katsina on Thursday, shortly after the All Progressives Congress campaign rally in his hometown of Kankia Local Government Area. He responded directly to Governor Radda's appeal to residents to reject irresponsible politicians and support APC candidates in the upcoming 2027 governorship election. Kaita framed his remarks as a necessary critique of the current administration's performance rather than personal attacks.

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He argued that the ruling party is avoiding discussions about its governance record because it has little to show the electorate. Kaita specifically highlighted the worsening living conditions, increased insecurity, and rising poverty levels in the state. He noted that many government obligations remain unpaid while political office holders focus heavily on election campaigns. The former senator questioned the administration's priorities, pointing out that residents are struggling while leaders concentrate on producing campaign posters.

ADC Candidate Rejects Personal Attacks and Character Assumptions

Bala Abu Musawa, the APC Deputy Chairman in Katsina State, had previously questioned Kaita's character and maturity to govern. He urged residents not to vote for Kaita simply because he is the governor's son, a claim Kaita dismissed as politically motivated. The ADC candidate insisted that those questioning his character lack the moral authority to do so, stating that he possesses superior character compared to his critics.

Kaita challenged the APC to allow the people of Kankia to assess his performance during his representation of Katsina North in the National Assembly. He rejected suggestions that voting for the African Democratic Congress amounts to supporting former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, describing such narratives as attempts to confuse voters. The former senator expressed confidence that his party will form the next government by engaging voters and presenting alternatives rather than engaging in personal insults.

Impact on Katsina 2027 Election and Next Steps

The 48-hour ultimatum introduces a fresh dimension to the political confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of the 2027 governorship election. The dispute has shifted from general campaign rhetoric to specific demands for evidence and the possibility of legal proceedings. This development intensifies the rivalry between the All Progressives Congress and the African Democratic Congress, with both sides making critical remarks about leadership and governance.

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As of the time of reporting, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita had not yet responded to the government's deadline. The situation remains tense as the state prepares for the election, with residents facing economic hardship and insecurity issues. The government's demand for substantiation forces the ADC candidate to either produce evidence for his allegations or withdraw the claims, a decision that will likely influence public perception in the coming days.