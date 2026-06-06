Katsina Government Confident of Imminent Release of Abducted Retired General and Wife

The Katsina State Government says coordinated security efforts have advanced, raising hopes for the safe return of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife, abducted by bandits. Governor Radda has directed priority rescue operations, with investigations revealing a targeted abduction from Kaduna.

The Katsina State Government has expressed strong optimism regarding the imminent release of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (Retired), and his wife, who were recently abducted by suspected bandits along the Matazu axis of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, made available to newsmen on Saturday. He revealed that coordinated efforts by security agencies and the state government have reached an advanced stage, raising hopes that the retired military officer and his wife will soon regain their freedom.

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda immediately directed all relevant security agencies to prioritize the safe rescue of the couple and other victims being held by criminal groups. Preliminary investigations indicate that the abduction was a deliberate and targeted operation. Evidence gathered so far suggests that the veteran military officer and his spouse were specifically monitored and trailed from Kaduna, their point of departure. The precision of the abduction indicates the involvement of organized criminal groups.

This insight is currently guiding the strategy of the security forces to ensure a focused and effective rescue mission. Providing further insight into ongoing operations, the government stated that security agencies are deploying both technological resources and intelligence gathering to track down the abductors. The state is working around the clock, utilizing both technology and ground intelligence to close in on the abductors. The primary goal remains the safe return of the General, his wife, and others in similar situations.

The Katsina State Government appeals to the public for any information regarding suspicious movements or activities that preceded the event, as such details are crucial in dismantling the network responsible for this targeted attack. Collaboration among the Nigerian Army, the Police, and intelligence agencies has been intensified to ensure a breakthrough without endangering the lives of the victims.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to tackling insecurity and urged the family of the retired general and members of the public to remain calm. We are confident that the ongoing high-level operations will yield a positive result very shortly. This development comes amid increased security challenges in Katsina State and the broader North-West region. The abduction of a high-profile retired military officer underscores the persistent threat posed by bandit groups operating in the area.

The state government's proactive response and collaboration with security agencies are aimed at not only securing the release of the victims but also dismantling the criminal networks responsible for such attacks. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to authorities. The government assures that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safe return of Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be provided as operations progress





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Katsina Abduction Major General Rabe Abubakar Rescue Bandits

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