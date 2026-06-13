Katsina Confirms Death of Retired General Rabe Abubakar in Bandits' Captivity

The Katsina State Government has announced the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who died from health complications while being held by bandits, despite efforts to secure his release.

The Katsina State Government has confirmed the tragic death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who passed away while in the custody of bandits. The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, in a statement released on Saturday.

The government described the incident as a profound loss to both the state and the nation, highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by the region. Major General Abubakar, a respected military officer, had been abducted alongside his wife, and their captors had previously issued demands for the release of three detained fighters and the return of livestock seized during security operations.

Despite extensive efforts by security agencies and the state government to negotiate his freedom, the situation ended in this unfortunate outcome. According to the statement, the retired general died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while in captivity. The government noted that all attempts to secure his safe release were unsuccessful, despite the relentless and coordinated efforts of the Katsina State Government and various security forces.

The statement expressed deep sorrow over the loss, emphasizing that the abduction and subsequent death represent a significant blow not only to his family and the state but to the entire country. The government extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and called for patience and prayers during this difficult time.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has described the death as a dark moment for Katsina State, underscoring the urgent need for a stronger and more coordinated response to the scourge of banditry. In his message, the governor assured the public that the state government remains committed to working with federal authorities and security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He reiterated that the fight against banditry will continue unabated, and no effort will be spared to ensure the safety of all residents. The governor also expressed solidarity with the family, saying that the government stands with them in their grief. The tragic incident has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls for enhanced security measures in the region. Banditry has plagued parts of northwestern Nigeria, with numerous kidnappings for ransom and attacks on communities.

The death of a high-profile retired military officer underscores the severity of the threat. Security analysts have urged the government to adopt more effective strategies to dismantle criminal networks and protect citizens.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with security forces to eliminate banditry and restore peace to the area. The statement concluded with prayers for the soul of the departed and a pledge to ensure that justice is served. The late Major General Rabe Abubakar served the Nigerian Army with distinction before retiring. He was known for his contributions to national security and was highly regarded by his peers.

His abduction by bandits sent shockwaves through the military community and the broader society. The Katsina State Government has faced increasing pressure to address the rising tide of insecurity, which has claimed many lives and disrupted livelihoods. Governor Radda, who assumed office recently, has made security a top priority, but challenges persist due to the vast and porous terrain of the state. The government has implemented several initiatives, including community policing and intelligence gathering, to combat banditry.

However, the death of a retired general highlights the limitations of current approaches and the need for innovative solutions. In response to the incident, the Nigerian Army has expressed its condolences and vowed to collaborate with other security agencies to track down the criminals responsible. The Chief of Army Staff has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction and death.

Meanwhile, local leaders and civil society groups have called for a comprehensive review of security policies in the region. They argue that the government must address the root causes of banditry, including poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to education, to achieve lasting peace. The loss of Major General Abubakar serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of insecurity and the urgency of finding effective remedies.

The Katsina State Government has also announced that it will provide support to the family during their time of bereavement, including assistance with funeral arrangements. The late general will be accorded full military honors in recognition of his service to the nation. The government has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies. It also called for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders to overcome the challenge of banditry.

The statement concluded by commending the efforts of security personnel who risk their lives daily to protect citizens and reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the state





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Banditry Kidnapping Security Nigeria Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katsina State Police Command Arrests 225 Suspects in Massive Security CrackdownThe Katsina State Police Command reported the arrest of 225 suspects involved in kidnapping, banditry, and drug trafficking, alongside the rescue of 17 victims and recovery of livestock and narcotics.

Read more »

Katsina State Police Arrest 225 Suspects in Major Crackdown on Kidnapping, Banditry and Other CrimesKatsina State Police Command announced the arrest of 225 suspects in May 2026 for crimes including kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and arms trafficking. The command's spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, explained that the operations were intelligence-led and involved joint patrols and inter-agency collaboration. Among those arrested were seven suspected kidnappers, 10 armed robbery suspects, one suspected armed bandit, and many others. The police recovered various exhibits including laptops, phones, vehicles, motorcycles and drugs. The command reported that 150 major cases were acted upon, with 109 already charged to court. The commissioner of police, Ali Fage, was credited for the intensified efforts, and the police stressed they would continue to intensify operations against criminal elements.

Read more »

Atiku Abubakar selects Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as running mateThe presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has selected former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate for the upcoming election. Immediate past ADC chairman in Rivers State confirmed Amaechi accepted. Amaechi had contested the party's presidential primary but lost to Atiku, and previously stated he did not intend to be vice-presidential candidate. He challenged the primary's transparency. Official announcement expected soon.

Read more »

Retired Major General Dies in CaptivityRetired Major General Abubakar Rabe has died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits in Katsina State two weeks ago.

Read more »