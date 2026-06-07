Katsina authorities say forces closing in on abductors of retired general and wife

State officials report advanced operations aimed at rescuing retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his spouse after a targeted kidnapping, highlighting intensified cooperation with the army and police.

The Katsina State Government announced on Friday that its security forces are closing in on the suspects who abducted retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife.

Information Commissioner Bala Zango issued a statement indicating that the ongoing operations have reached an advanced stage, raising optimism that the couple will soon be rescued. Governor Dikko Radda had earlier ordered all relevant agencies to give top priority to the safe return of the retired officer, his spouse and other victims taken captive shortly after the kidnapping. Preliminary investigations suggest that the general and his wife were deliberately targeted.

Evidence gathered points to a pattern of monitoring and tracking that began in Kaduna and continued along the Matazu axis before the abduction took place. The precision of the operation, according to officials, reveals the involvement of an organised criminal network and is guiding the security forces in executing a focused rescue mission. State officials emphasized that the response is a targeted operation that changes the dynamics of their overall strategy.

They said the state is working around the clock, employing both technology and ground intelligence to close in on the perpetrators. The primary objective remains the safe return of the general, his wife and other individuals in similar situations. The government described attacks on retired military officers and other civilians as an affront to the dignity of the state and called on residents to provide any useful information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Details about suspicious movements or activities observed before the kidnapping could help agencies dismantle the criminal network responsible for the crime. In addition, the Katarina administration reported that collaboration with the Nigerian Army, the police and other intelligence bodies has been intensified to achieve a breakthrough. Security forces have maintained surveillance and an operational presence in the area where the incident occurred, and officials expressed confidence that the high‑level operations underway will produce a positive result very shortly.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to securing the release of the retired general, his wife and all other victims held captive





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