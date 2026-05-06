Katsina APC in Turmoil as Aspirants Reject Consensus Arrangement for 2027 Elections

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State are protesting the party’s consensus arrangement for the 2027 elections, accusing leaders of favouring elite families. Several aspirants, including sitting lawmakers, have purchased nomination forms to challenge the decision, demanding primary elections instead. The controversy highlights internal divisions and concerns about fairness within the party.

In Katsina State, a political storm is brewing within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as aspirants for the 2027 general elections reject the party’s consensus arrangement for selecting candidates.

The APC in Katsina had opted for a consensus process, forming a high-profile committee led by former Governor Aminu Masari, with three deputies representing the state’s senatorial districts. However, this decision has sparked widespread discontent, with several aspirants, including sitting lawmakers, accusing the party and state government of favouring the children of the elite. Six out of 15 House of Representatives members, one senator, and multiple State Assembly members were denied consensus tickets, leading to accusations of nepotism and unfairness.

The consensus candidates include prominent figures such as Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari; Muhammadu Daha, son of the Emir of Daura; Abba Mangal, son of industrialist Dahiru Mangal; and Mustapha Kanti, son of former senator Kanti Bello. Abdulaiziz Yaradua, brother of the late President Umaru Yaradua, also retained his senatorial ticket. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from aspirants like Kabir, who claimed he was not consulted before the ticket was awarded to another candidate.

Similarly, APC singer Dauda Rarara challenged the consensus outcome, which sidelined his ally, Yusuf Jika, in favour of incumbent Abdullahi Dabai. In the Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua federal constituency, Auwal Daura, son of former SSS Director-General Lawal Daura, purchased nomination forms to demand a primary election, arguing that consensus must be a voluntary agreement. His supporters have rallied behind him, insisting on a primary if no agreement is reached.

The controversy highlights deep divisions within the APC in Katsina, with many aspirants vowing to contest the decision through primaries. The situation reflects broader concerns about fairness and transparency in the party’s internal processes, raising questions about the legitimacy of the consensus arrangement





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katsina APC Consensus Arrangement 2027 Elections Political Nepotism Primary Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: Peter Obi only candidate capable of challenging TinubuArise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni has said that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, remains the only opposition figure capable of mounting a strong challenge against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Read more »

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Obtains PDP Form for 2027 Re-election BidSenator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has acquired the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the 2027 Kogi Central Senatorial District election, setting up a potential rematch with former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello who has also obtained the APC form.

Read more »

2027: Governor denies rift with minister over APC consensus candidatesThere have been speculations that aspirants favoured by David Umahi were dropped during the process of picking the APC consensus candidates for the 2027 general elections in Ebonyi State.

Read more »

Yobe 2027: Why I rejected APC consensus governorship pick​In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, the lawmaker criticised those who use ethnic backgrounds to define political participation, describing such individuals as having retrogressive mindsets.

Read more »

APC Crisis in Taraba State Over 2027 Candidate SelectionA dispute within the All Progressives Congress in Taraba State has escalated over the party’s plans to select candidates for the 2027 general elections. Former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman is leading opposition to the consensus candidate approach, advocating for direct primaries. The disagreement has led to legal action and concerns about party unity.

Read more »

2027: Wike Backs George-Kelly, Chinda for Rivers APC, PDP Governorship TicketsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »