Kanyinsola Ajayi Shatters Nigerian 100m Record with 9.84s at NCAA East Regionals

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi broke the national 100m record with a stunning 9.84-second run at the NCAA East Regionals, qualifying for the NCAA Championships and becoming the 2026 world leader. The Auburn University athlete also posted the second-fastest collegiate time ever.

Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi has established himself as the country's new fastest man after an extraordinary performance at the NCAA East Regionals. The 21-year-old Auburn University athlete clocked a remarkable 9.84 seconds in the men's 100-meter dash, shattering the previous Nigerian national record of 9.85 seconds that had stood since 2006, set by Olusoji Fasuba.

Ajayi's run, which included a wind reading of +0.4 meters per second, not only secured his victory in the heat and qualification for the NCAA Championships but also positioned him at the top of the global rankings for the 2026 season. This time represents the second-fastest 100m ever recorded in collegiate history, underscoring the magnitude of his achievement.

Ajayi had already shown promising form in earlier rounds, running a comfortable 9.90 seconds, but his final performance surpassed even his own expectations. In an emotional post-race interview with Making of Champions, Ajayi credited his coach's guidance, his belief in his preparation, and his faith in God for the breakthrough. He expressed gratitude for breaking a long-standing national record that he had always dreamed of surpassing, stating, 'God made it happen.

' The young sprinter's accomplishment signals a new era for Nigerian sprinting and places him among the world's elite competitors heading into the NCAA Championships





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Nigerian Sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi 100M Record NCAA East Regionals Auburn University National Record Collegiate Sprinting

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Nigeria's Kanyinsola Ajayi Breaks National Record in 100m SprintKanyinsola Ajayi, a 21-year-old athlete from Auburn University, has broken the Nigerian national record in the 100m sprint with a time of 9.84 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006.

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Nigerian Athlete Sets New National Record in 100m SprintNigerian athlete Ajayi has set a new national record in the 100m sprint with a time of 9.84 seconds, breaking the previous record held by Fasuba for 20 years.

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