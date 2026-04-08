Kanu's Appeal Progressing Normally, Says Lawyer Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer, clarifies that the appeal against his conviction is progressing according to schedule, refuting rumors of delays or abandonment. He details the stages of the appeal process and the legal procedures involved.

Aloy Ejimakor , legal representative for Nnamdi Kanu , the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ), has clarified that there is no undue delay in the ongoing appeal process concerning his client's conviction. In a statement released on Wednesday, Ejimakor addressed public speculation and rumors, urging the public to disregard suggestions that the appeal, which challenges Kanu's conviction, may have been abandoned or is facing significant setbacks.

Ejimakor emphasized that the appeal is actively progressing in accordance with established legal procedures and timelines. He provided a detailed breakdown of the current stage, dispelling any misconceptions about the appeal's status and direction.\Ejimakor explained that the initial and most crucial step, the filing of Nnamdi Kanu's Notice and Grounds of Appeal, was completed in February 2026. This action officially triggered the appellate process. He further elaborated that the compilation and subsequent transmission of the record of appeal, a critical phase in appellate proceedings, has been successfully finalized by the registrar of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The process has now advanced to the stage of exchanging briefs of argument between Kanu's legal team and the federal government's prosecution team. Ejimakor stated that the next significant milestone to anticipate is the exchange of briefs, which is currently underway. He reiterated that the appeal is considered “already live,” highlighting that the filing of the notice in February effectively set the legal machinery in motion. Ejimakor noted that, according to established procedures, Kanu's legal team is expected to file its brief of argument within 45 days of receiving the record of appeal. Subsequently, the prosecution will have 30 days to respond with its own brief. The lawyer clarified that the court will primarily base its judgment on these written briefs, and any oral arguments during the hearing will serve only to clarify issues raised within the briefs. No fresh evidence or oral testimony will be considered at the appellate stage.\Ejimakor urged the public to dismiss any circulating rumors and misunderstandings surrounding the appeal process. He stressed that the process is carefully structured and follows a specific sequential pathway. People should focus on the established stages of the process rather than being swayed by daily rumors or expecting the appeal to mirror the procedures followed in the High Court before Justice Omotosho. He emphasized that the appeal is proceeding exactly as the rules dictate, one procedural step at a time. The IPOB leader had been sentenced to 20 years and five years' imprisonment on counts three and seven, respectively. In the appeal filed on February 4 at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Kanu is seeking to overturn his terrorism conviction and the imposed sentence. Kanu's legal team is arguing that the life imprisonment sentence was imposed without allocutus, which is a statement by the defendant explaining why the court should not impose the maximum sentence. The appeal seeks specific orders from the Court of Appeal, including the quashing of the conviction on all counts, the reversal and setting aside of the sentences imposed by the Federal High Court judge, and the discharge and acquittal of Kanu on all charges. This clarification from Ejimakor provides essential context and aims to ensure that the public is informed about the progress and status of the appeal, grounded in established legal procedures.





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Nnamdi Kanu IPOB Appeal Aloy Ejimakor Legal Court Nigeria

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