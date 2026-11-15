Kano Yoruba Community Endorses Tinubu and Governor Yusuf for 2027 Elections

The Yoruba community in Kano, led by Oba Murtala Otisese, pledged total support for President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf's re-election in 2027 during a visit to the Government House. Governor Yusuf reaffirmed support for Tinubu and power rotation, promising inclusive governance.

The Yoruba community in Kano, led by the Oba of Yoruba in Kano, Murtala Otisese, has pledged total support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the 2027 elections.

The endorsement was made during a courtesy visit to Governor Yusuf at the Government House in Kano. Oba Otisese said the decision to support President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf was necessary for every Yoruba person living in Kano. He told the governor, We are giving you total support in your re-election bid.

Also read Zainab Kwankwaso Files for Divorce from Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Yoruba Leaders Pledge Support For Tinubu And Yusuf

The monarch said the community was convinced of the need for continuity in the country's leadership and expressed confidence in the transformations being championed by the President and the governor. He commended Governor Yusuf for his open-door policy and assured him of the community's continued cooperation with his administration in promoting peaceful coexistence and development in Kano State.

The Oba also thanked the governor for implementing projects and programmes that have positively impacted the lives of Yoruba residents in the state. He commended Governor Yusuf for receiving the delegation and assured him of the Yoruba community's continued cooperation with his administration. Responding, Governor Yusuf expressed delight at the endorsement and thanked the Yoruba community for their solidarity and continued contributions to the development of Kano State.

Advertisement

He reiterated his administration's commitment to the well-being, security and prosperity of all residents, irrespective of ethnic, religious or cultural background. The governor reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027, stressing the need to respect the principle of power rotation. According to him, the North had agreed to support the South to retain the presidency until 2031, after which power should return to the North.

Governor Promises Inclusive Governance For Yoruba Community

Governor Yusuf further assured the delegation of more inclusive governance through the mainstreaming of other tribes into his administration. He disclosed that he had directed his blueprint committee to generate input from members of the Yoruba community, to tap into their wealth of experience and identify critical areas of their needs.

The governor said, I do not see you as non-indigenes, because many of you were born here and, based on the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, you are by all standards members of the Kano community. He noted that the North had agreed to support the South to retain the presidency until 2031, after which power should return to the North.

Kano And Yoruba Community Renew Partnership

The visit ended with renewed assurances of partnership between the Kano State Government and the Yoruba community for peace, unity and development. The community also extended appreciation to the Governor for implementing laudable projects and programmes that impacted the lives of the Yoruba community in Kano State. Earlier, the Governor had assured more inclusive governance by mainstreaming other tribes into his administration.

Advertisement

He reiterated his administration's commitment to the wellbeing, security and prosperity of all residents, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or cultural backgrounds.