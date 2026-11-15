Kano Task Force Arrests 1760 in Pregabalin Crackdown

Kano State's Multi-Agency Task Force reports 1760 arrests and 890 convictions for pregabalin trafficking, seizing millions of capsules and urging regulatory collaboration.

The Kano State Multi-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking has exposed a severe public health crisis driven by the rampant circulation of pregabalin in the region. Chairman Muhuyi Rimingado revealed critical operational statistics during a press briefing on Saturday, detailing the gravity of the situation through recent enforcement actions against those involved in the illicit drug trade.

During the briefing, Rimingado disclosed that his committee has arrested 1,760 suspects connected to drug-related offenses. Furthermore, the task force has successfully secured 890 convictions in these cases, demonstrating the judicial outcome of their intensive crackdown efforts on illegal substance distribution within the state.

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Mass Seizure Of Pregabalin Capsules

Highlighting the scale of the illicit supply chain, Muhuyi Rimingado stated that the task force seized 3.18 million pregabalin capsules during recent operations. This massive confiscation underscores the volume of the drug currently flooding the streets of Kano and the extensive efforts required to intercept these supplies before they reach consumers.

According to the chairman, pregabalin has emerged as the most widely abused substance in Kano, displacing other narcotics in terms of prevalence. The data indicates a stark reality for law enforcement, with eight out of every 10 suspected drug users arrested by the task force either found in possession of the drug or admitting to its use.

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Chairman Questions Regulatory Oversight

Muhuyi Rimingado expressed deep concern that the drug remains readily available on the streets despite existing regulatory measures designed to control its distribution. He argued that it is untenable for his committee to continue targeting individual users while the primary perpetrators, the dealers, enjoy protection from those with statutory responsibilities to restrict access to restricted medicines.

The chairman emphasized that the struggle against drug abuse in Kano State has reached a critical juncture requiring drastic measures. He warned that efforts to curb the epidemic would be significantly undermined if institutions charged with controlling access to these medications fail to perform their duties effectively, thereby enabling illicit trafficking.

Legal Outcomes And Rehabilitation Status

The operational data provided by the Kano State Multi-Agency Task Force shows that out of the 1,760 suspects arrested, 890 have been convicted. Additionally, 63 individuals are currently awaiting trial, while approximately 690 have been remanded in correctional facilities as part of the legal proceedings following their arrests.

For those not serving prison sentences, Rimingado noted that other suspects have been sent for rehabilitation programs, fined, or assigned to community service. These varied outcomes reflect the task force's attempt to address both the punitive and rehabilitative aspects of the drug abuse crisis in the region.

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Call For Inter-Agency Collaboration

Muhuyi Rimingado issued a strong call for enhanced collaboration among regulatory agencies, stressing that isolated efforts are insufficient to combat the entrenched nature of the crisis. He warned that some accomplices may have exploited their public office to create an enabling environment for illicit drug trafficking, suggesting that political will and institutional accountability are essential for future success.

By highlighting the need to hold those with statutory responsibilities accountable, the task force chairman is pushing for a systemic change in how regulatory bodies enforce restrictions. The goal is to close the loopholes that allow pregabalin to remain widely available, thereby protecting the public from the growing menace of drug abuse in Kano State.