Governor Abba Yusuf launches the Mama Pikin scheme in Kano State, targeting 20,000 vulnerable women and children under five for free healthcare coverage to reduce mortality rates. This initiative aims to eliminate financial barriers to medical access.

Abba Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State, officially launched the Mama Pikin initiative in Kano on Thursday, establishing a new health insurance framework designed to shield vulnerable populations from financial ruin and medical neglect. The program targets 20,000 low-income women and children under five years of age, aiming to drastically reduce maternal and infant mortality rates across the region.

Mama Pikin Scheme Core Mechanism

The Governor announced that the Mama Pikin - Whole Family Covered scheme operates in direct partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority to ensure comprehensive medical coverage for the targeted demographic. Yusuf explained that beneficiaries will be enrolled into the Basic Health Care Provision Fund over a six-month period by the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency.

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Under this new framework, enrolled families receive antenatal care, safe delivery services, postnatal support, and essential healthcare for children at accredited primary healthcare facilities without any payment at the point of service. The initiative is structured to protect households from the catastrophic financial burden of medical emergencies while ensuring consistent access to necessary treatments.

Governor Yusuf and Federal Stakeholder Positions

Abba Yusuf emphasized the moral imperative of the scheme during the launch, stating that no woman should lose her life due to an inability to afford medical care and no child should be denied treatment based on their family circumstances. He asserted that no household should be pushed into poverty by the cost of an illness, framing the initiative as a critical component of the state's commitment to improving public health infrastructure.

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Yusuf highlighted that the state government has already renovated, rebuilt, or upgraded more than 500 primary healthcare centers, with ongoing efforts to ensure every ward has a functional health facility. He also appealed to the Federal Government and the National Health Insurance Authority to expand the initiative beyond the initial 20,000 beneficiaries to cover all 44 local government areas of Kano State once the program demonstrates success.

Prof Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, supported the expansion, noting that the Federal Government had disbursed N249.6bn to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund nationwide over the past three years. Pate stressed that the Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care programme is already operating in more than 270 hospitals across the country, creating a robust foundation for the new initiative to build upon.

Implementation Strategy and Success Metrics

Dr Kelechi Ohiri, the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority, confirmed that the program will prioritize vulnerable women of reproductive age and children, extending coverage to eligible members of their households. He noted that the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency will lead implementation by identifying beneficiaries, monitoring service usage, and educating families on how to access care effectively.

Dr Rahila Aliyu Muktar, the Executive Secretary of the agency, pointed out that out-of-pocket payment remains the greatest barrier preventing women from seeking timely medical attention. She highlighted that enrolment under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund increased from 108,664 beneficiaries in 2023 to more than 300,000, with over 600,000 enrollees accessing healthcare services across 611 facilities in 2025.

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Muktar clarified that the success of the Mama Pikin initiative will be measured by improved health outcomes rather than the volume of insurance cards issued. The agency plans to monitor the program closely and report its progress monthly, focusing on tangible results such as the number of mothers delivering safely, children growing up healthy, and families remaining financially stable despite health challenges.