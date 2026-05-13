Kano State Hisbah Board Arrests Three Over Immoral Activities Allegations

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested Khadija Ahmad, a 30-year-old woman from Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Ali Abubakar, a 35-year-old fish seller from Kano Cooperative area, and Fatima Abubakar, a 28-year-old woman from Niger State, for allegedly participating in immoral activities at the Bandirawo estate, along Daura Road in Kano.

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested two women and a man over alleged involvement in immoral activities at a housing estate in Kano. The suspects, Khadija Ahmad, a 30-year-old woman from Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, and Ali Abubakar and Fatima Abubakar , were arrested during an operation at the Sheikh Muhammad Nasiru Kabara housing estate, popularly known as Bandirawo estate, along Daura Road in Kano, led by the Commander of CSH, Hafizu Garba Adakawa .

The suspects allegedly rented out rooms in the house for prostitution in exchange for money and were preparing to engage in immoral conduct when they were arrested





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Society Kano Hisbah Board Immoral Activities Bandirawo Estate Hafizu Garba Adakawa Rimi Local Government Area Of Katsina State Ali Abubakar Fatima Abubakar Kano State Hisbah Board Arrests Three Over Imm

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