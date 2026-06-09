Kano State Hisbah Board Announces Completion of Medical Screening for 720 Prospective Couples

The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced that nearly 720 prospective couples have undergone medical screening across 24 local government areas as part of preparations for the state's planned mass wedding.

As part of preparations for the state's planned mass wedding , the Kano State Hisbah Board has announced that nearly 720 prospective couples have so far undergone medical screening across 24 local government areas.

The figure forms part of the 3,000 prospective couples the state intends to marry soon in a state-sponsored mass wedding for the less privileged. The Hisbah Board, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health, has been mandated to conduct mandatory tests for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, genotype compatibility, drug use, pregnancy, and other sexually transmitted infections to ensure healthy unions.

The Deputy Commander-General of the Board, Mujahideen Aminudddeen, confirmed the development in a statement, saying the exercise is ongoing, with couples from metropolitan local government areas scheduled to continue their screening on Wednesday at the Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (KSACA) office along Naibawa. He explained that participants are expected to present copies of their registration forms at the venue, adding that couples from the remaining local government areas will be notified of their screening dates in due course.

The mass wedding programme, revived under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, is designed to support widows, divorcees, orphans, and other less-privileged residents by covering marriage expenses and providing financial and household support





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Kano State Hisbah Board Mass Wedding Medical Screening Prospective Couples State-Sponsored Programme

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