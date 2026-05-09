Kano State Government Dismisses State Counsel Over Allegations of Forgery, Abuse of Office and Professional Misconduct

The Kano State Government has dismissed a state counsel in the Ministry of Justice over allegations of forgery, abuse of office and professional misconduct linked to criminal cases before the courts. The affected officer, Mustapha Nura-Muhammad, was accused of forging the names and signatures of senior legal officers to issue unauthorised legal advice in sensitive criminal matters.

The Kano State Government has dismissed a state counsel in the Ministry of Justice over allegations of forgery, abuse of office and professional misconduct linked to criminal cases before the courts.

The affected officer, Mustapha Nura-Muhammad, was accused of forging the names and signatures of senior legal officers to issue unauthorised legal advice in sensitive criminal matters. The dismissal was approved by the Kano State Civil Service Commission on April 1 after recommendations by the Senior Staff Promotion and Disciplinary Committee. The government said investigations uncovered several acts of misconduct allegedly committed by the legal officer, who was employed into the ministry in 2024.

One of the cases cited involved Commissioner of Police v. Umar Abubakar, which is pending before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Gyadi-Gyadi over allegations of armed robbery. The ministry alleged that Nura-Muhammad forged the name and signature of a senior legal officer, identified as F.T. Ahmad, to issue what it described as misleading legal advice.

Authorities said the action allegedly led to the arrest and detention of a person said to have no connection with the case. The government also linked the dismissed counsel to another criminal matter involving alleged armed robbery and kidnapping. In the case, State v. Tukur Lawan and two others, the ministry alleged that the officer forged the name and signature of B.A. Ahmad, a Chief State Counsel, in an attempt to unlawfully discontinue the proceedings.

Following the investigation, the matter was referred to the Senior Staff Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, which reportedly recommended his dismissal for serious misconduct under the Kano State Civil Service Rules





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Kano State Government Ministry Of Justice State Counsel Forgery Abuse Of Office Professional Misconduct Legal Advice Sensitive Criminal Matters Armed Robbery Kidnapping Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee Criminal Prosecution Disciplinary Measures Reform Of Justice Sector Public Confidence In The Justice System

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