Kano State Government Combats Substandard Drug Trafficking, Seizes Illicit Medicines

The Kano State Government has carried out a raid within the Kano metropolis, leading to the seizure of substandard drugs. The drugs lacked approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. The operation was jointly conducted by different security agencies and the committee’s Chairman, Maj. Adamu Abubakar-Usman (Rtd), who disclosed that the drugs were found in an abandoned building stored under extreme heat and unhygienic conditions. They also include Super Sexy, Bold Brown/Body Bliss, Lion King/Hygra, and empty packs. The illegal activities jeopardize public health and endanger citizens' lives, and indeed must not be tolerated by the state government.

The Kano State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and curbing the circulation of substandard drugs . According to the statement, the drugs confiscated during the operation lacked approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The raid was jointly conducted by different security agencies and led by the committee’s Chairman, Maj. Adamu Abubakar-Usman (Rtd), following intelligence reports and the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure only safe, approved medicines were sold to the public





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Law And Crime Government Kano State Government Substandard Drugs Raiding Public Health National Agency For Food And Drug Administrati Fake Drugs Traffic Apap Investigations Super Sexy Bold Brown/Body Bliss Lion King/Hygra Super Sexy Drugs Super Sexy Seizure Super Sexy Cartons Super Sexy Operation Kano Metropolis Social Media Whatsapp

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