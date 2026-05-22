Kano State Committee for Third Anniversary Celebration of Gida Gida Administration

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced the constitution of a 13-member committee to organize activities marking the third anniversary of his administration in Kano State. The committee aims to commemorate the administration’s achievements, showcase progress, and coordinate programs for the occasion.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the constitution of a 13-member committee to organize activities marking the third anniversary of his administration in Kano State .

The committee is mandated to coordinate programs, including a befitting ceremony, to commemorate the administration’s achievements and showcase its progress. The special advisor and other members of the committee are Commissioner for Works, Commissioner for Health, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Director General of Media and Publicity, Director General of Protocol, Director General of Research and Documentation, and Permanent Secretary of Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs.

The committee will be chaired by the Governor and will convene at 3 pm on Friday at the Cabinet Office Conference Hall in Kano. NBA condemns alleged police defiance of court order in Kano





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Kano State Third Anniversary Committee Administration Special Advisor Achievements Showcase Showcases Progress Coordinating Programs Ceremonies Inaugurated 3 Pm Cabinet Office Conference Hall Kano State Committee For Third Anniversary Cel NBA Police Defiance Of Court Order

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