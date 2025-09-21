Kano State Censorship Board Defends Authority in Islamic Singers' Dispute

The Kano State Censorship Board has addressed concerns raised by Barrister Abba Hikima regarding its involvement in the conflict between Islamic singers Shehi Mai Tajul’izzi and Usman Maidubun Isa. The Board clarified its legal mandate to regulate the singers' activities and emphasized its role in maintaining peace and public order within the state, particularly related to the content of their performances.

The Kano State Censorship Board has responded to comments made by Barrister Abba Hikima regarding the Board's involvement in a dispute between Islamic singers Shehi Mai Tajul’izzi and Usman Maidubun Isa . In a statement released on Saturday, the Board, through its Information Officer Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, ANIPR, refuted Hikima’s assertions, characterizing them as a misunderstanding of the legal framework governing the Board's operations in Kano State .

The Board firmly maintained that the activities of both singers are subject to its regulatory authority, as defined by law. The core of the disagreement stems from public discussions that evolved out of the singers’ performances, solidifying the Board's claim to jurisdiction. This directly relates to the interpretation of the law governing the Board's functions and its authority to intervene in cases involving public performances and content disseminated within the state. The statement highlights the legal mandate of the Board and its powers to regulate such activity, underscoring the need for compliance by all parties concerned.\The Kano State Censorship Board emphasized its legal mandate, outlining its power to register and license performers, oversee their public content and engagements, and enforce compliance through investigation, sanctions, or suspension as required. This regulatory framework extends to Islamic singers, whose activities and performances the Board views as falling under its jurisdiction. The statement clarifies that the Board's intervention is not arbitrary but based on the legal powers granted to it under the Censorship Board Law. The Board’s actions are, therefore, “legally valid and within the statutory powers of the Board to act on this matter in the interest of peace, morality, and public order.” The Board believes that it is fulfilling its obligation to uphold public order and morality by regulating the content and performances of these singers. The dispute between the two singers arose from their performances, which are subject to regulation. The Board is committed to ensure that the public content disseminated is in line with the laws and regulations, and does not contribute to any form of unrest within the state. This commitment is crucial for maintaining social harmony and ensuring that artistic expression aligns with the values of the community.\While acknowledging the importance of diverse legal viewpoints, the Kano State Censorship Board expressed concern that misleading interpretations from legal practitioners could potentially undermine the credibility of public institutions. The Board stressed the significance of accuracy and adherence to established legal principles, especially when it comes to matters that affect public order. The statement encourages all stakeholders, including legal professionals, the singers involved, and the wider public, to cooperate and conduct their activities peacefully within the confines of the law. The Board's objective is not to stifle artistic expression but to ensure it is conducted within a legal framework that promotes peace, morality, and public order. The ongoing dialogue between the Board, the singers, and legal representatives is aimed at finding a common ground that upholds the law while respecting artistic freedom. This statement serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible conduct and the need for collaboration in the interest of social harmony. The Censorship Board will continue to discharge its legal responsibilities effectively and efficiently





