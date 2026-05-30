Kano Records Significant Decline in Maternal Mortality Rate

The Kano State Government has announced a significant decline in maternal mortality rate in the state, attributing it to coordinated interventions by the state government, the Federal Government, and development partners.

The Kano State Government said maternal mortality in the state has declined from 1,025 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2025 to 570, following healthcare interventions supported by development partners .

The Director-General of the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Prof. Salisu Ibrahim, disclosed this on Friday during the virtual commissioning of the revitalised Gadon Gaya Primary Health Care Centre under the World Bank-supported IMPACT Project. The facility was inaugurated as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the state.

Representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the event, Ibrahim attributed the improvement in maternal health indicators to coordinated interventions by the state government, the Federal Government and development partners. He said it is worth noting that Kano State has really recorded successful strides in improving maternal mortality. As of last year, 2025, the maternal mortality rate was 1,025 per 100,000 live births. As of today, we are speaking about 570, which has actually crashed maternal mortality, he said.

He said the Gadon Gaya facility was among 187 primary healthcare centres revitalised under the intervention programme supported by the World Bank and other partners. According to him, more than 350 primary healthcare facilities have been revitalised through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, the IMPACT Project and interventions by development partners, including the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office-supported LAFIYA programme, UNICEF and GAVI.

Ibrahim added that over 500 primary healthcare facilities across the state had been renovated, reconstructed or upgraded as part of efforts to strengthen the health system. He also noted improvements in immunisation coverage and a reduction in the number of zero-dose children, attributing the gains partly to increased community engagement. The DG commended traditional institutions, particularly the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for supporting public health awareness campaigns and community mobilisation.

The Project Manager of the IMPACT Project, Dr Nura Ganduje, said the commissioning of the facility would improve access to healthcare services for residents. Ganduje explained that the Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services project was designed to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths through stronger primary healthcare systems.

He said the Gadon Gaya PHC was one of 187 facilities revitalised under the project in Kano, adding that the intervention was already improving service delivery and health outcomes across communities. Ganduje reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government, the World Bank and other partners to sustaining investments in primary healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to healthcare services for vulnerable populations





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