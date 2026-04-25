Kano Police Rescue Kidnapped Two-Year-Old, Arrest Three Suspects

The Kano State Police Command has successfully rescued a two-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Gwammaja Quarters. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, and a portion of the ransom money has been recovered. The operation highlights the police's commitment to combating kidnapping and ensuring public safety.

The Kano State Police Command has successfully secured the release of a two-year-old boy, Aliyu Muhammad, who was abducted from his home in Gwammaja Quarters, Dala Local Government Area.

The operation, which culminated in the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a portion of the ransom money, underscores the command’s unwavering commitment to combating kidnapping and ensuring the safety of citizens. The incident began on April 19th when the child’s father reported the kidnapping to authorities, detailing how unknown individuals snatched Aliyu from right outside their residence. Shortly after the abduction, the perpetrators contacted the family, issuing a demand for a substantial ransom of N1 million.

Faced with the agonizing prospect of losing their son, the family reluctantly complied with the kidnappers’ demands, paying the full amount in hopes of securing Aliyu’s safe return. Upon receiving the distressing report, Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Bakori immediately mobilized the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, directing them to utilize all available resources – both operational and intelligence-based – to locate the child and apprehend those responsible.

The squad embarked on a meticulous and sustained investigation, employing advanced technical methods to track down the kidnappers’ hideout. Their efforts led them to a residence within Gwammaja Quarters, where they successfully apprehended the three suspects: Hassan Umar, aged 26; Abdullahi Hamisu, aged 19; and Hussaini Saminu, aged 24, all residents of the same locality. Crucially, the investigation revealed that Aliyu had been held captive at the home of Hussaini Saminu throughout his ordeal.

The swift and decisive action of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad ensured that the victim was rescued unharmed and promptly reunited with his overjoyed family. The recovered ransom money represents a partial return to the victim’s family, and investigations are ongoing to recover the full amount. The Commissioner of Police has lauded the exceptional professionalism, unwavering resilience, and tactical expertise demonstrated by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

He specifically acknowledged the invaluable technical support provided by the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, which played a pivotal role in the operation’s success. Commissioner Bakori reaffirmed the command’s resolute stance against all forms of criminal activity, particularly kidnapping and other violent crimes, emphasizing that Kano State will remain a hostile environment for criminals. He assured the public that the command will continue to deploy all lawful means to arrest and bring offenders to justice.

Furthermore, he issued a strong appeal to parents and guardians to exercise heightened vigilance over their children, urging them to promptly report any suspicious activities or movements to the nearest police station. The Kano State Police Command also encourages continued public cooperation, emphasizing the importance of providing credible information through the designated emergency lines: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926.

This successful operation serves as a powerful message to potential criminals and a reassurance to the citizens of Kano State that their safety and security remain the top priority of the police force





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Kano State Police Kidnapping Rescue Arrest Ransom

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